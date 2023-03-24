RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Bad Berka (ots)

The radio pharmacy of the Bad Berka Central Clinic has received a manufacturing license for three additional radiodiagnostics, which are used according to the theranostics principle (interlocking of diagnostics and therapy) in combination with the corresponding therapeutics. These are three gallium-based radiopharmaceutical products. For example, GA68-DOTATOC is required for radioreceptor therapy of neuroendocrine tumors. GA68-PSMA11 is used in radioligand therapy, diagnostics and therapy of metastatic prostate carcinomas. “We are pleased about the manufacturing license in accordance with the Medicines Act. Our team has been working towards this for three years. This is a nice recognition for all of us,” explains Birgitta Bauer, head of the radiopharmacy. Around 300-400 patients can benefit from the production of gallium-based radiopharmaceuticals every year. Previously, the manufacturing license included Fluor18 radiopharmaceuticals such as F18-FDG and F18-FET.

The radiopharmacy of the central clinic is one of the most modern facilities in Europe. There are five laboratories in an area of ​​1,300 square meters in which various radiopharmaceuticals are manufactured under GMP conditions. Twelve employees, including chemists, engineers, technicians and technical assistants, produce the radiopharmaceuticals. The heart of radiopharmaceuticals is the cyclotron for the generation of radionuclides, which serve as the starting material for the production of various radiopharmaceuticals.

The central clinic has been offering radioreceptor therapy for neuroendocrine tumors for 24 years and, as a center of excellence, is one of the leading centers worldwide for the treatment of this rare type of tumor. Radioligand therapy for metastatic prostate cancer has been around for ten years. The use of self-made radiopharmaceuticals is diverse. Around 3,300 patients, including around several hundred patients from abroad, benefit from it every year.

The to the association of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG With its 21 specialist clinics and specialist departments and its more than 120-year history, the central clinic Bad Berka belongs to the large Thuringian clinics. Around 40,000 patients are treated here every year, and the clinic employs 1,800 people. www.zentralklinik.de.

