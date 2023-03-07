news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 07 – Personalized radiotherapy “represents, today, a great opportunity for the treatment of cancer. Each patient is different and each tumor is different. And in some neoplasms, such as those of the cervix, prostate, lung in initial phase, larynx and head and neck, can represent a curative treatment with healing percentages superimposable to those of surgery”.



Thus Vittorio Donato, scientific director of the Ini private health group, with structures in Lazio and Abruzzo, on the experience implemented in the Grottaferrata (Rome) structure. “Furthermore – he continues – in today’s new oncology perspective, stereotactic radiotherapy plays a fundamental role for some particular metastatic lesions. But be careful, even radiotherapy is not all the same, nor is the dose, duration and duration frequency of treatment”. Oncological radiotherapy has achieved unexpected results until a few years ago, experiencing a transition phase from palliative to curative therapy now consolidated in the scientific literature. Technological evolution, precision medicine and targeted protocols are the elements that allow oncological radiotherapy today to be indicated in over 60% of oncological cases and to be a radical treatment to fight cancer in over 30% of cases, they underline at the Ini.



“An important and consolidated fact – explains Donato again – the technological updating of machinery, both diagnostic and therapeutic throughout the national territory, is really very important and must be a medium-term objective. It is no coincidence that in the Pnrr for cutting-edge machinery as well as a precision that I would define as ballistic, allows for a significant reduction in the number of sessions in the cycle.Until a few years ago, to make a comparison, more than 35 sessions were needed for the treatment of a tumor Today, for the same tumor, it is possible to reduce the sessions to 20, and in particular and selected cases even to 5. By applying this ‘saving’ on a large scale, we can imagine how much waiting lists would be reduced, treating many more patients as well as improving their quality of life”.



According to Donato, “in recent years we have been witnessing a true paradigm shift in the treatment of tumors which brings into play all available therapies, even the most innovative, to achieve a common goal: the well-being of the patient. Today, this is the real challenge. Studying the best treatment strategy in order to then adapt it not ‘to’ the patients but ‘to’ the patient. Radiotherapy, like other oncological therapies, is facing the near future with great confidence in being able to identify, thanks to genomics and to artificial intelligence, the patients who will benefit most from the treatment”. (HANDLE).

