Radiotherapy re-evaluated, cures metastases like a scalpel – Medicine

Radiation therapy can treat metastases like surgery. This is demonstrated by a study in 44 institutes in 12 European countries with IRCCS Negrar as lead partner who reevaluates its role.

In Italy it is estimated that 1 in 5 patients has limited metastases, up to 5, and could benefit from radiation therapy, as a non-invasive alternative to surgery but with equal efficacy. However, radiotherapy continues to play the role of “Cinderella” in the oncological field.

This is what is highlighted by the “Oligocare” study promoted by the European Society of Radiotherapy Oncology (ESTRO) and by the European Organization for Research and Treatment Cancer (EORTC). The research evaluated the radical impact of radiotherapy on 1,600 patients who presented from one to five metastases of various types, originating from different tumours.

The preliminary results were presented at the ESTRO annual congress, just concluded in Vienna, by Filippo Alongi, Professor of Radiotherapy Oncology at the University of Brescia and Director of Advanced Oncological Radiotherapy of the IRCSS of Negrar, project leader.

“The ‘oligometastatic’ are those patients who, despite having an extensive disease in several locations in the body, have a limited number of lesions, up to 3-5 in one or more organs – explains Alongi -. In Italy it is estimated that there are 1 out of 5 and usually for these patients radiotherapy is used for palliative purposes, i.e. to relieve pain or prevent symptoms, for which it is prescribed in low doses and targeted on the site of the lesions which can cause great suffering”.

The patients enrolled were 1,600 of which more than 200, the highest number, came from the IRCSS Sacro Cuore Don Calabria of Negrar, one of the most advanced centers in our country in the radiotherapy treatment of tumours. Stereotactic radiotherapy was used for the treatment of the lesions, i.e. at high ionizing doses and the treatments had an average duration of 5 sessions lasting from a few minutes to less than an hour and in many cases they were carried out simultaneously with medical therapy (chemotherapy, immunotherapy and therapy with targeted drugs).

It emerges that radiotherapy, in addition to drugs, and in some cases even alone, for example in prostate cancer, is capable of destroying more metastases by locally shutting down the disease, with a survival of 97% after 6 months of treatment and effects relevant collaterals in just 1% of cases. However, despite the great effectiveness, too much misinformation still weighs on radiotherapy, for which a lower value than surgery and pharmacology continues to be attributed to this therapeutic approach.

“Citizens, the media and institutions unfortunately have an unbalanced vision of the forces involved in the treatment of tumors – explains Alongi -. The idea one has of radiotherapy is a bit distorted and is affected by a legacy that belongs to the past.

It is a serious problem for patients who in numerous clinical situations, not only if inoperable, could benefit from a non-invasive and synergistic therapeutic option with modern oncological drugs”.