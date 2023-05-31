Rafting on the Lao river, girl missing in Calabria

A school trip on the Lao river, in the Pollino national park, the rafting adventure with classmates, despite the heavy rains of the last few days, then suddenly the violent impact against a boulder, the rafts collide, one flying up into the air, at least four kids going down into the water. Three of them, bruised, wounded, return to the surface, but one is no longer found, missing.

Denise Galatàfrom Rizziconi, 18 years old…