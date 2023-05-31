Home » Rafting on the Lao river, girl missing in Calabria
Health

Rafting on the Lao river, girl missing in Calabria

by admin
Rafting on the Lao river, girl missing in Calabria

A school trip on the Lao river, in the Pollino national park, the rafting adventure with classmates, despite the heavy rains of the last few days, then suddenly the violent impact against a boulder, the rafts collide, one flying up into the air, at least four kids going down into the water. Three of them, bruised, wounded, return to the surface, but one is no longer found, missing.

Denise Galatàfrom Rizziconi, 18 years old…

See also  Let's drain our legs and prevent water retention with these 6 tricks that could help us make our lifestyle healthier

You may also like

brisk walking: the 7 benefits you don’t imagine

There is a therapy for every cancer. Cancer...

This home remedy fights the fungus biologically!

Denise Galatà, lost while rafting in the Lao...

Drama Mediaset: “Still in intensive care”

Tobacco-free day: tips to quit and break free...

The percentage of young smokers almost doubled –...

Celiac disease, so you don’t risk eating gluten...

Benefits for the heart, brain, eyes and much...

If you follow eight tips, you will sleep...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy