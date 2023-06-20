Home » Rai conductions, Balivo, Isoardi and Costamagna ready for revenge. Waltz rounds also in Mediaset
Health

Rai conductions, Balivo, Isoardi and Costamagna ready for revenge. Waltz rounds also in Mediaset

by admin
Rai conductions, Balivo, Isoardi and Costamagna ready for revenge. Waltz rounds also in Mediaset

If in the appointments of directors men have a clear advantage over women, it must be said that the conductors beat the conductors by a long way. In Rai, the return to the track of three highly esteemed and appreciated presenters like Caterina Balivo, Elisa Isoardi and the winner of “Dancing with the Stars”, Luisella Costamagna.

Maggioni on pole to replace the Annunziata: Manuela Moreno at Filo Rosso

Listen to TV June 19, 2023, Report is not lost on the island

Balivo, Isoardi and Costamagna

The Balivo should take over the conduct of the Rai1 afternoon program, as she did a few years ago. Serena Bortone will take care of two weekend broadcasts of Rai3 in the Access Prime Time band, one on Saturday (instead of Gramellini) and the other on Sunday. Elisa Isoardi will have one of the highly successful Green Lines. Daniela Ferolla will follow Massimiliano Ossini with its own space within Unomattina.

Marcello Masi will have a new original format, conceived and conducted in the first person. Luisella Costamagna will have a program of her on Monday evening in the late evening on Rai2, while ad Annalisa Bruchi a daily strip was reserved on Rai3. New challenge also for Monica Giandotti which will leave “Agora” a Roberto Inciocchi, ex SkyTg24, to arrive on Saturday afternoon with a new format on Rai2. On Monday evening instead of “Report”, which will be broadcast on Sunday, there will be a talk on Rai3 hosted by Nunzia DeGirolamo.

What happens to Mediaset

There are also some waltzes at Mediaset: Nicholas Porro looks set to take the Access Prime Time slot instead of Barbara Palombelli who will devote himself entirely to “Forum”, Veronica Gentilescatapulted to the “Iene”, will leave “Controcorrente” where it could arrive in its place Myrta Merlino who greeted “L’aria che tira”. He will take care of replacing her on La7 David Porec.

See also  Smallpox of the monkeys, the latest updates with prof Andreoni - Today is another day 25/05/2 - Rai

Read the full article
are Leggo.it

You may also like

INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC. – DA VINCI XI/X VENTED...

Watermelon seeds – if you throw them away,...

Tax delegation, less taxes on thirteenth month and...

Wikenfarma s.r.l. – Restax Effluvium

Fact check on ticks: what you need to...

SOS mosquitoes: here’s how not to get bitten,...

Neuroscientist: You shouldn’t do that in the morning...

Smog increases the risk of infections and death...

Trees that need little water: These improve the...

Much love can not die. A daughter knows...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy