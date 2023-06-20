Rai conductions, Balivo, Isoardi and Costamagna ready for revenge. Waltz rounds also in Mediaset

If in the appointments of directors men have a clear advantage over women, it must be said that the conductors beat the conductors by a long way. In Rai, the return to the track of three highly esteemed and appreciated presenters like Caterina Balivo, Elisa Isoardi and the winner of “Dancing with the Stars”, Luisella Costamagna.

Balivo, Isoardi and Costamagna

The Balivo should take over the conduct of the Rai1 afternoon program, as she did a few years ago. Serena Bortone will take care of two weekend broadcasts of Rai3 in the Access Prime Time band, one on Saturday (instead of Gramellini) and the other on Sunday. Elisa Isoardi will have one of the highly successful Green Lines. Daniela Ferolla will follow Massimiliano Ossini with its own space within Unomattina.

Marcello Masi will have a new original format, conceived and conducted in the first person. Luisella Costamagna will have a program of her on Monday evening in the late evening on Rai2, while ad Annalisa Bruchi a daily strip was reserved on Rai3. New challenge also for Monica Giandotti which will leave “Agora” a Roberto Inciocchi, ex SkyTg24, to arrive on Saturday afternoon with a new format on Rai2. On Monday evening instead of “Report”, which will be broadcast on Sunday, there will be a talk on Rai3 hosted by Nunzia DeGirolamo.

What happens to Mediaset

There are also some waltzes at Mediaset: Nicholas Porro looks set to take the Access Prime Time slot instead of Barbara Palombelli who will devote himself entirely to “Forum”, Veronica Gentilescatapulted to the “Iene”, will leave “Controcorrente” where it could arrive in its place Myrta Merlino who greeted “L’aria che tira”. He will take care of replacing her on La7 David Porec.

