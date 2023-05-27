Rai, Feltri assaulting Lucia Annunziata. “A Relief She’s Gone”

It is (as always) a Vittorio Feltri without filters what Today commented on Twitter resignation of Lucia Annunziata from the Rai. From her personal profile, the journalist and editorial director of Libero Quotidiano defined her colleague’s decision to leave public TV as “a relief”, where she hosted the programs “In Mezz’ora” and “Half an hour more“. Decision explained by the presenter with her own open opposition to the government. “I don’t agree with anything”, Annunziata wrote in a letter to Rai’s top management. And tonight Feltri did not miss the opportunity to comment.

“Lucia Announced – she tweeted – she left Rai. It’s not a tragedy but a relief”. And again, Feltri explains his position unequivocally. “La Rai for years it was happily occupied by the left, now that it has ended up in the hands of the right it is no longer good for the communists who hate subdivision when they don’t.”