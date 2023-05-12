Rai, what changes with the appointment of the new CEO? The Giletti idea returns, Report on stand-by, Fazio towards farewell

What Rai will it be? In viale Mazzini even the walls hold your breath. The Raibaltone has really begun and now that the seventh floor awaits the new TV diarchies…

That Rai will be? In viale Mazzini even the walls hold your breath. The Raibaltone has really begun and now that the seventh floor awaits the new diarchies of public TV, Roberto Sergio (CEO), appointed director by the CDM yesterday, e Giampaolo Rossi (General Manager) everyone is wondering what face and voice the patriots’ Rai will have. Maybe that of Massimo Gilettithe most coveted shot in the tele-market that will open in the next few days, especially from Matthew Salvini who has an excellent relationship with the conductor of Non è l’Arena, outgoing from La7. Contacts in progress. On the other hand, it’s difficult Nicholas Porro the face of Melonian Rai: the journalist is more than armored at Mediaset and is not packing his bags.

THE STAGES

The calendar, for starters. On Monday Sergio will be voted CEO in the settlement board and in all likelihood he will appoint Rossi Dg. The second council, that of nominations, was scheduled for May 18 but it cannot be ruled out that it will be postponed by a week. Why? Simple: it takes a few more days to solve the great tetris of public TV in one fell swoop. On the one hand the appointments of the news, on the other the gender directions: a single joint. For the news, the vote of the Council is needed, the agreement is one step away. Barring twists and turns, the director of beraking latest news will go to Tg1 Gian Marco Chioccicould arrive at Tg2 Antonio Preziosi (in FI share) while for the current director Nicola Rao one guess is the direction of the radios. On the news of the third goal he will remain in the saddle instead mario orpheus.

Then the directions, and here the tetris gets complicated. For Insights the name is Paul Corsininumber two by Antonio Di Bella, for the Day Time Angelo Mellone. What about Prime Time, the kingdom of Stefano Coletta? Will go to Marcello Ciannameanow director of Distribution, the League does not compromise on this and made it clear in the CDM: the management that controls the prime time Rai – but above all decides life, death and miracles of the Sanremo Festival – is not negotiable (Amadeus will remain conductor and artistic director).

Net of the joints, the Rai reform will be milder than announced on the eve. Sergio and Rossi know the car and don’t intend to tear it apart. On the contrary: Rossi was the great promoter of gender directions – in place of the old channel directions, the historic figure of political subdivision in Rai – and if anything, the plenipotentiary of FdI intends to strengthen them. The priority is to appoint the new top management because the schedules for next year depend on the genres – Prime Time, Day Time and Insights – which are already resoundingly late. After all, the outgoing CEO, Carlo Fuortes, ready to take the helm of the Teatro San Carlo in Naples this summer – has put everything on standby. Appointments, promotions, contracts. A matter of fairness, he explained to him, limiting oneself to ordinary administration at the last mile. In the meantime, however, even the top transmissions are stopped. From the Insights they asked the Board of Directors to unblock some of them, among these Reports on Rai 3, but for now no response. Until further green light, Siegfried Ranucci’s program cannot run. Ball to the new to Sergio.

THE IDENTIKITS

In the meantime, here is the identikit of new and old TV faces. Monica Maggioninow director of Tg1, will have editorial coordination and perhaps a late evening program, on the model of “Sette storie”. Fabio Fazio, as his contract expires, he is ever closer to the exit: without an agreement for the renewal, he awaits him at the Canale Nove gate. For the conservatives, however, the priority is to assault the “red” stronghold of Rai 3. Among others, the prime-time strip of Marco Damilano but also the program of Conrad Augiaswhich FdI would gladly entrust to Marcello Veneziani o Pietrangelo Buttafuoco. Culture (but also Fiction) has always been Rossi’s passion. They sail towards prime time programs such as hosts Laura Tecce e Monica Settaappreciated in the Lega-FdI area.

Read the full article

on The Messenger