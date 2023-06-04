Home » Rai1, Mara Venier merciless to Alessandro Impagnatiello’s mother: “Yes ma’am, your son is a monster” – The video
Rai1, Mara Venier merciless to Alessandro Impagnatiello’s mother: “Yes ma’am, your son is a monster” – The video

Rai1, Mara Venier merciless to Alessandro Impagnatiello’s mother: “Yes ma’am, your son is a monster” – The video

He wanted to send her a hug, but it seems to be reaping the opposite effect. Mara Venier, during the conduct of her program Domenica In on Rai1, also wanted to show her condolences to the mother of Alessandro Impagnatiello, Giulia Tramontano’s killer partner. She using very weighty words: «I would like to send a hug to the mother of Alessandro, the murderer. Ma’am, you did an interview where you say “forgive me, please forgive me because my son is a monster”. Yes ma’am, your son is a monster.’

Mara Venier’s intervention did not go unnoticed. Many viewers are criticizing her on social media. “A mother destroyed by guilt and pain that will make her life hell needed this umpteenth load of public humiliation live nationally”, comments Davide. And again: «It was not necessary. She only feeds the pain of a woman who is in turn the victim of a violent gesture by a son she does not recognize. You should apologize.”



