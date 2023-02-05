Home Health raid on the Porta Nolana market, seized 4 tons of fish products and various foods
I Carabinieri of the NAS of Naples supported by the military of the Naples-Stella Company and the 10th Campania Regiment they performed, collaborated by
staff of the ASL Napoli 1 centro, a wide-ranging service within the alleys that host the Porta Nolana market – market vicarious area, aimed at
to counter the phenomenon of the illegal sale of fish products.

The stringent controls involved the active stands in the maze of alleys and led, at the end of the checks on the hygienic-sanitary conditions, state of conservation and traceability of fish and seafood, to the seizure of 4 tons of food including fish and meat products . In total, 24 businesses were controlled: fishmongers, convenience stores and bakeries, administratively suspending 7 businesses.

Administrative fines were imposed for hygienic-sanitary violations amounting to Euro 42 thousand.

