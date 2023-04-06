April 06, 202323:55

Tgcom24 Rockets rain on Israel. The attack from southern Lebanon is considered the most serious since the 2006 Israeli-Lebanese conflict. Of the 34 missiles launched – the army explained – 25 were intercepted by anti-missile systems, six passed the defenses causing material damage and two wounded. “We will strike our enemies and they will pay a price for each of their actions,” said the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the Security Cabinet meeting. At least three explosions were heard in Gaza on Thursday evening, where the Israeli army announced it was carrying out airstrikes.

Air raid sirens in southern Israel The attacks targeted three Hamas training camps in Gaza City and another in the center of the micro-territory controlled by the Islamist movement. This was stated by a Palestinian security source. Later air raid sirens were activated in southern Israel, signaling a new rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu: “We will act with determination against extremists” “Our enemies must not be wrong, the internal debate in Israel will not prevent us from taking action against them. We are all united,” Netanyahu stressed, explaining how Israel has “no intention of changing the status quo on the Temple Mount” ( the Esplanade of the Mosques, ed.). The premier then made an appeal to “calm spirits” even if Israel “will act with determination against the extremists who practice violence”.

“Action by Palestinian factions present in Lebanon” The rain of rockets from Lebanon on Israel threatens to set fire to the Middle East. According to military sources of the Jewish state, Palestinian factions present in Lebanon are responsible for launching the 34 missiles from the Land of the Cedars towards the western Galilee. Previously, another seven rockets (none of which reached Israeli territory) would have been fired by Hamas and Islamic Jihad directly from the Gaza Strip, on the opening day of Passover.

The tension rises The frame of reference for this resurgence of tension is the situation on the Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem, where in recent days there have been violent clashes between the Israeli and Palestinian police.

Unifil: “Avoid escalation” The commander in chief of UNIFIL, General Aroldo Lazaro, gave the sense of concern: “The situation is extremely serious”, he warned, calling for “calm and to avoid escalation”. After the missile attack, the Italian soldiers of the Unifil contingent took cover in the bunkers of their bases.

We are not talking only about Lebanon but also about Gaza Obviously, Lebanon is at the center of the discussion, from whose territory the attack started, but some analysts have pointed out that the scale of the action would have been difficult to achieve without the consent of Hezbollah. The leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, is visiting Beirut by Hassan Nasrallah, head of Hezbollah, an ally of Iran.

Gaza rockets in response to violence in Jerusalem mosque The firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip followed the new incidents on the Esplanade of the Mosques. Palestinians blamed Israeli police who entered the mosque with stun grenades and shooting rubber bullets. The police responded by denouncing that dozens of young people brought stones and firecrackers into the mosque, trying to barricade themselves inside.

international reactions The US has supported Israel’s right to defend itself “from any aggression” while the UN, condemning the launching of rockets, has asked for “moderation” from all parties. However, the ongoing match between the South and the North has strengthened Israel’s unity: Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, opponents of Netanyahu on justice reform, said that “when it comes to security, in Israel there is no distinction between government and opposition”.

Crosetto in Lebanon: “Commitment is needed so that the situation does not escalate” “Lebanon is a fundamental junction for regional stability and for the entire Mediterranean. In these difficult times, even greater commitment is needed for regional peace and security so that the situation does not degenerate”. Thus Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, who met Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut.

Lebanese premier: “We reject any escalation from our land” And Prime Minister Mikati, condemning the firing of about thirty rockets on Israel from the south of the country, declared that “Lebanon refuses any escalation from its territory”. In a statement, Mikati, who leads the country de facto in the absence of a head of state, added that “Lebanon refuses to use its territory for operations that destabilize the situation”.

