Rainbow families, parents do not influence the sexual orientation of their children

Rainbow families, parents do not influence the sexual orientation of their children

Is the sexual orientation of the children influenced by that of the parents? Are children raised in same-parent families more likely to be gay or lesbian? Or are they more confused? What is the scientific evidence of homoparenting research and what do the lives of rainbow families testify? A meta-analysis of research that has been providing answers to these questions for several decades was conducted by scientists at Guangxi Medical University, in China, and at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, published in the British Medical Journal Global Health.

