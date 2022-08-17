Ubisoft recently announced that the third crisis event “No Sun” in “Rainbow Six: Escape from the Restricted Zone” will continue to be open until September 1. Following the first two crisis events, this limited-time event continues to bring more post-launch content to players. The “No Sun” crisis event forced operators to step into partially dark areas and brave three sub-areas to fight new threats.

As Operators delve deeper into the “Truth-Consequences” map, they’ll encounter a source of darkness: a swollen sac, a threat that sends out pulses to detect any activity around them. In each sub-area, the player must act quietly to weaken the sac. If movement is detected by the sac, it will flee to the next sub-area, making the ensuing encounter more difficult.

In order to advance from one sub-area to another, the player must deal with the archaeal attack while restoring power to the generator. The crisis will reach its peak in the third sub-area, where the player must completely destroy the sac and reach the evacuation point safely.

In addition to the “No Sun” crisis event, Rainbow Six operator Echo also joined the REACT team today. Known for his intelligence-gathering efficiency, Echo will be a new addition to Rainbow Six: Get Out of the Zone in both the main game and the “No Sun” event. Echo’s yokai drones can send images back to him, and can send out ultrasonic waves that disorient any targets it hits.

Players can also unlock a new REACT technology called “Induction Grenades”. The Induction Grenade can be unlocked by completing the “Silent Kill 50 Archaea” quest in any game mode. This new REACT technology can lure archaea and detonate them from a distance to kill or stun enemies. Even better, it can also self-destruct after a set time.

Overall, as players delve deeper into the “No Sun” crisis events, more will be discovered:

New REACT Technology “Induction Grenade”

New Operator Echo

new look items

New Cyst Enemy

Themed accessories for players to keep

Progress towards milestones to gain additional XP

“No Sun” is the latest addition to “Rainbow Six: Escape from the Forbidden Zone”, and players can look forward to more new content in the future. Rainbow Six: Retreat is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with Game Pass, as well as on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Ubisoft Store, and Epic Games Store. , or subscribe to the Ubisoft+ service to play.