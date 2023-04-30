Home » rains and thunderstorms, where and when
Health

rains and thunderstorms, where and when

by admin
rains and thunderstorms, where and when

Bologna, 30 April 2023 – Wet May Day in Emilia Romagna, according to the weather forecasts of the Civil Protection. No alert, but rain and precipitation will affect almost the entire region. Starting in the morning. It seems that the outings will still have to wait. At least for now.

Read more:

Museums open on May 1st in Emilia Romagna: what to visit and where

The precipitations will then intensify in the second part of the day, locally in the nature of downpours or thunderstorms. Occasional are not excluded in mountainous/hilly areas landslide phenomena on slopes characterized by particularly fragile hydrogeological conditions and local elevations of hydrometric levels in the minor network.

Read more:

May 1st events: advice on what to do in Emilia Romagna

May 1st events: advice on what to do in Emilia Romagna

Read more:

Weather alert May 1 in the Marche and in ten other regions: the forecasts

Weather alert May 1 in the Marche and in ten other regions: the forecasts

May 1 weather

The Emilia-Romagna sky will be very cloudy or overcast with widespread rain, initially weak in the morning but intensifying during the day. Precipitation will also take over reverse character and will be more intense on the reliefs and foothills of the central-eastern sector of the region in the evening.

Minimum temperatures without significant variations with values ​​around 11/12 degrees. Maximums in general downturn with values ​​around 15/16 degrees. Weak-moderate winds mainly easterly or north-easterly, intensifying along the coast in the second part of the day. Smooth to rough sea.

Read more:

Supermarkets open May 1 in Emilia Romagna, here are which ones

Supermarkets open May 1 in Emilia Romagna, here are which ones

Forecasts

You may also like

Radionics – A bioelectronic diagnosis and therapy procedure

Erdogan: “Alleged ISIS leader neutralized in Syria” –...

Napoli Scudetto on Wednesday or Thursday? The combinations

Rape in the station in Milan, two other...

What is Pain? What is it for?

Pilot of the Frecce Tricolori dies in the...

F1, GP Baku, Red Bull too strong: Perez...

«The Holy See has a peace mission underway....

Firm buttocks and hourglass hips with Victoria Beckham’s...

the baroness who arrives from Trinidad will deliver...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy