rains and thunderstorms, where and when

Bologna, 30 April 2023 – Wet May Day in Emilia Romagna, according to the weather forecasts of the Civil Protection. No alert, but rain and precipitation will affect almost the entire region. Starting in the morning. It seems that the outings will still have to wait. At least for now.

The precipitations will then intensify in the second part of the day, locally in the nature of downpours or thunderstorms. Occasional are not excluded in mountainous/hilly areas landslide phenomena on slopes characterized by particularly fragile hydrogeological conditions and local elevations of hydrometric levels in the minor network.

May 1 weather

The Emilia-Romagna sky will be very cloudy or overcast with widespread rain, initially weak in the morning but intensifying during the day. Precipitation will also take over reverse character and will be more intense on the reliefs and foothills of the central-eastern sector of the region in the evening.

Minimum temperatures without significant variations with values ​​around 11/12 degrees. Maximums in general downturn with values ​​around 15/16 degrees. Weak-moderate winds mainly easterly or north-easterly, intensifying along the coast in the second part of the day. Smooth to rough sea.

Forecasts