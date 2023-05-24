“Raise the price of tobacco”

Raise the price of packs of cigarettes, loose tobacco, of heated tobacco devices, through the remodulation and increase of excise duties on tobacco. The Umberto Veronesi Foundation proposes it, in view of the Tobacco Free Day, established by the World Health Organization (WHO) for May 31st.

The smoke it is one of the first avoidable risk factors for the health of men, women and children. The WHO estimates eight million deaths a year in the world caused by tobacco, of which about 1.2 million are non-smokers. The prevalence of smokers in Europe is one of the highest in the world, as is the number of deaths attributable to smoking, with an estimated 700,000 victims a year in Europe and over 90,000 victims in Italy alone, almost half from cancer.

In Europe nearly one third of cancer cases are attributed to tobacco use and in 2019 there were an estimated 171,000 victims of secondhand smoke.

Smoking accounts for at least 85 percent of deaths from cancer of the trachea, bronchus and lungs. Serious and disabling diseases that could be prevented. In addition to disease and premature deaths, tobacco smoking exacerbates inequalities by placing a disproportionately heavy burden on people who have fewer resources to protect themselves from tobacco promotion, to quit smoking, to prevent and diagnose disease early, to treat themselves when they fall ill due to smoking. This year the World Health Organization’s No Tobacco Day 2023 is dedicated to the theme of sustainability and the food crisis.

Today, in fact, 4 million hectares of land in 125 countries are occupied by tobacco cultivation, with soil and water consumption that should be used for the production of food and crops that are less harmful and more sustainable on an ecological and economic level. In fact, even damage to the environment and to the economy of countries that are often already fragile can be prevented and avoided. Just like the harm to people’s health.

To contain the damage the Umberto Veronesi Foundationwith its Scientific Committee on the fight against smoking forcefully renews its call for a significant increase in the price of tobacco. An urgent and necessary measure, in agreement with the main international public health agencies and with the European Union’s Beating Cancer Plan, useful for discouraging tobacco consumption and initiation by the most exposed groups, young people in the first place ; mitigate the impact of smoking-related diseases; mobilize the indispensable resources to respond to the needs of smokers and patients with prevention, assistance and scientific research.