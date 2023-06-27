Raised nevus on arm, alarm or skin feature?

And raised nevus on the arm can arouse concern and curiosity. But what exactly are raised nevi and when should we be concerned about their presence? In this article, we’ll explore the characteristics of raised nevi, possible causes, and when to see a doctor for a thorough evaluation.

Figure 1 – Raised nevus on arm: harmless or cause for concern?

What are raised nevi?

I raised nevi, also known as intradermal nevi, are skin growths that develop on the skin. They are usually brown or pink in color and can vary in size, shape and texture. Raised nevi can be present at birth or develop later in life. They are made up of pigmented cells called melanocytes, which produce the pigment melanin responsible for skin color.

Possible causes

The exact causes of raised nevi are not yet fully understood, but they are thought to be related to a buildup of melanocytes in the skin. Some factors that can influence the development of raised nevi include:

Genetic predisposition: Raised nevi can sometimes be inherited from family members with cutaneous nevi. This indicates a genetic predisposition to nevi formation.

Sun exposure: Excessive exposure to sunlight can increase the risk of developing raised nevi. It is important to protect your skin from the sun’s rays by using broad-spectrum sunscreens and wearing protective clothing when outdoors.

When to worry about raised nevi

Many raised nevi are benign and pose no threat to health. However, there are some characteristics that may indicate the need for a more thorough medical evaluation. It is advisable to consult a doctor if:

Il raised nevus changes rapidly in size, shape or color. The raised nevus causes itching, bleeding, or pain. They are observed significant changes in the surface of the nevus, such as crusting or ulceration. They develop new symptoms, such as burning or tenderness around the mole. They exist risk factors personal or family members for melanoma or other skin conditions.

Prevention and monitoring

While raised nevi can be difficult to prevent, there are some steps you can take to protect your skin and monitor changes in the nevi:

Sun protection: Always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF when exposed to the sun. Also wear protective clothing such as wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses.

Autoesame: Regularly monitor the raised nevi and the rest of the skin for any changes. Pay attention to abnormal sizes, shapes, colors, symptoms, and sensations.

When to see a doctor

If you notice any significant or worrying changes in your raised nevi, you should consult a dermatologist. The dermatologist will carefully examine the nevus and may decide to take a biopsy to rule out any abnormalities.

Conclusions

Raised nevi are often benign and pose no threat to health. However, it’s important to monitor them closely and see a doctor if you notice any significant changes or troubling symptoms. Protecting your skin from the sun’s rays and taking preventative measures can help maintain healthy skin and reduce the risks associated with raised nevi.

