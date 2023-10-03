Home » Raising Awareness: Early Diagnosis of Actinic Keratosis Can Prevent Skin Cancer
Health

Raising Awareness: Early Diagnosis of Actinic Keratosis Can Prevent Skin Cancer

Raising Awareness: Early Diagnosis of Actinic Keratosis Can Prevent Skin Cancer

“New Campaign Raises Awareness about Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer Risk”

Actinic keratosis, a common skin pathology that can lead to invasive skin cancer, is often overlooked and underestimated, especially by those of advanced age with fair skin. However, a new campaign is aiming to change that by raising awareness among the population at risk.

The ‘Derma Point, let’s take stock of actinic keratosis’ campaign, in collaboration with SidemasT, an Italian company specializing in dermatology and sexually transmitted diseases, has been initiated to increase awareness and promote early diagnosis of actinic keratosis. With a prevalence of 27.4% in individuals over the age of 30, the importance of early detection cannot be overstated.

According to experts, actinic keratosis presents as flat or raised skin lesions that can be easily mistaken for simple blemishes. The lesions can be rough, scaly, and vary in color, ranging from red, brown, white, to pink. However, failing to recognize these symptoms and delaying diagnosis can have serious consequences as actinic keratosis can progress to squamous cell carcinoma, a type of invasive skin cancer.

The campaign will involve 12 hospital/university facilities across Italy from September to November 2023, offering free dermatological screenings. On October 7, at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, dermatologists led by Professor Ketty Peris, past president of SidemasT and professor of Dermatology at the Catholic University of Rome, will provide free consultations to facilitate early diagnosis. Appointments can be reserved at https://eventi.derma-point.it/roma2.

Giuseppe Argenziano, president of SidemasT, emphasizes that not all skin blemishes should be taken lightly, especially actinic keratoses. These lesions, which often appear on sun-exposed areas of the body such as the face, neck, hands, forearms, and scalp, can evolve into squamous cell carcinoma. Argenziano stresses the importance of diagnosing and treating actinic keratosis early to prevent further complications.

Professor Peris adds that the screening day will include a comprehensive examination, providing information on prevention strategies, and offering appropriate treatment options if necessary. Neglecting the signals that the skin sends, especially in adults and the elderly, can lead to more complicated situations. The screening process is non-invasive and can help identify potential issues before they progress into invasive cancer.

SidemasT, as a scientific society, is urging those at risk to attend the screening appointments in their area. By being proactive and addressing potential skin issues, individuals can avoid underestimating their health and potentially life-threatening complications.

With the ‘Derma Point, let’s take stock of actinic keratosis’ campaign, the goal is to increase awareness and ensure that individuals with actinic keratosis receive the necessary attention and treatment they need. Early detection is key in preventing the progression of actinic keratosis into a more serious and invasive form of skin cancer.

