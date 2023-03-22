© Getty Images/Jasmin Merdan

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. At this time it is considered a religious duty for all Muslims to fast. But Ramadan doesn’t just mean abstaining from eating and drinking. Sexual intercourse or the taking of medication are also not permitted. How healthy or unhealthy is Ramadan for the body and what tips should one consider during this time in terms of food and beyond?

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is lived as a time of abstinence by devout Muslims. This is also linked to an intensive occupation with prayers or reading the Koran. Many use the time to reflect on the essentials in life and to escape a little from the stress of everyday life.

The obligation to abstain from eating and drinking for certain periods of time during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of the Islamic way of life. In Ramadan, you are only allowed to eat between sunset and sunrise, more precisely at the time when you can no longer distinguish between a white and a black thread in natural light. Other pleasures, such as sexual intercourse or smoking, are only permitted during this time.

Ramadan also includes breaking the fast with family and friends. At the end of the month of fasting is the festival of breaking the fast, often known as the “Sugar Festival” in European-speaking countries.

The Koran states that all adult women and men and children from puberty must observe Ramadan. However, certain groups of people are exempt from fasting in Ramadan.

This includes:

pregnant women

breastfeeding mothers

women during their period

Travelers

sick and/or old people

These people can catch up on the fasting days at a later date. If this is not possible for health reasons, donations can be used to compensate, for example.

With fasting in Ramadan (as with other types of intermittent fasting) are accompanied by some positive health effects. These include lowering LDL cholesterol and moderate weight loss. Happy hormones also develop a longer-lasting effect in the brain during fasting.

However, not eating can also cause health problems in healthy people. Undesirable side effects in Ramadan, but also in other forms of fasting, can be headaches, circulatory problems or lack of concentration.

These symptoms are caused in particular by the lack of liquid, which also causes the body to reduce sweat production – the body can no longer be cooled as well when it is hot.

In order to keep the health risk as low as possible, it makes sense during Ramadan to adapt everyday life – if possible also professionally – to the austere lifestyle and to ensure a balanced diet at the permitted meal times.

People with kidney disease or an increased risk of thrombosis should seek medical advice before beginning the fast. People who have to take medication regularly should also speak to their doctor before the start of Ramadan. A change in the dosage of the medication on medical advice or a change in the time of administration can help to continue the therapy without any problems. Under no circumstances should dosage or times of administration be changed or the medication simply discontinued without first talking to the doctor treating you. This can have serious health consequences.

Tips for eating in Ramadan

After the sun has set, the fast of Ramadan is suspended until the sun rises. During this time, it is common for all of the family and friends to gather to dine together. By abstaining from food during the day, many fasting people tend to consume as many foods as possible during the fast break.

But is here Be careful: Anyone who eats greasy, fried food or even spicy food in the evening for iftar, the meal after sunset, increases the risk of possible Stomach pain, indigestion or heartburn. Sleeping problems can also be associated with a full stomach.

For this reason, it can be helpful to avoid certain foods during Ramadan. In order to give the body the energy it needs despite fasting, it can be helpful to select specific foods for breaking the fast.

Sahoor and Iftar: Eating in Ramadan

Long-chain carbohydrates and fiber are particularly recommended for sahūr (also) suhoor, the pre-dawn meal. Both fill you up for a long time. Refined carbohydrates and sugar (in moderate amounts) are recommended for iftar, the meal after sunset, as these foods quickly raise blood sugar levels. However, the following applies to both meals: Above all, vitamins and minerals should be consumed in the form of vegetables, salad or fruit.

Appropriate foods for sahūr are for example:

whole grain products

rice and oats

legumes

Dairy products

Suitable foods for Iftar are among other:

Fruits such as dates

poultry and fish

Hummus and Harira

Vegetables such as red lentils

During Ramadan, care should be taken during both Iftar and Sahūr to ensure that sufficient liquid is consumed to compensate for a deficiency. Water or sugar-free tea should be the priority here. Drinks containing caffeine, such as cola or black tea, should be avoided during Ramadan as they also deprive the body of liquid (and thus minerals).

Losing weight in Ramadan?

In addition to the religious tradition that Ramadan brings with it, many also hope that fasting will have a positive side effect in terms of weight. If you pay attention to a healthy and balanced diet, weight loss can actually occur. However, if you return to your old eating habits after fasting, the risk of a yo-yo effect is high. In addition, the type and amount of food eaten while breaking the fast can in some cases even lead to weight gain (such as a diet very high in sugar).

In principle, it is best to avoid heavy physical work during Ramadan in order to protect the body as much as possible. Sporting activities should also be limited so as not to put additional strain on the body. Moderate exercise, such as long walks in the fresh air or gentle gymnastics, is suitable to keep moving.

Updated: 03/22/2023



Author*in:

Sabrina Haas, medical writer | Jasmin Rauch, medical editor