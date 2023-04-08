Home Health Ramazzotti stops the show due to the illness of a fan and attacks the rescuers: “He could have died” – breaking latest news
The other evening, at the Palazzo dello sport in Rome, Eros Ramazzotti interrupted his concert after realizing that a lady in the parterre was ill. The woman was in the front row, very close to the singer, attached to the barriers, when she fainted. Ramazzotti, however, objected to the relief efforts, which did not intervene promptly, but only after a few minutes. «You arrived 10 minutes later – he told the paramedics – she was already dead (the sentence is to be attributed to the hypothesis of what could have happened in a more serious case, ed.). F***, there are 18 of you, but what are you doing?». Then he added shortly after: «How is he?». Finally he reached the lady, coming down from the stage and embraced her. «But you can stay here in the middle of me? How are you?”, He then asked her, extending the microphone to the woman, who replied: “I’m fine, thank you. I’ve been up for too many hours.” Words that immediately prompted the singer to invite her to sit down, right under the stage. Applause for both of you.

