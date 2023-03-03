L’Herpes zoster oticus, also called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, from the name of the early twentieth-century American neurologist who identified it, is a complication of herpes zoster. In particular, it concerns a viral infection of the facial nerves, with hearing involvement (hence the name Herpes Zoster Oticus).

What causes

The pathology causes intense pain in the ears and skin rusch with vesicles which are also very painful in the area and can lead to facial paralysis, reduction or even loss of hearing on the affected side.