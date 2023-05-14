Rancid olive oil, if you notice this detail is dangerous: you should throw it away

Are you ready to find out if your precious oil, perhaps kept in the cellar for a few years, is still good? It is often thought that olive oil cannot go bad, but in reality even this precious product has an expiry date. Here’s how to find out if you have rancid olive oil.

In this article we will reveal the secrets to recognizing if your oil is still fresh and tasty, how to best preserve it and what is the production of oil in Italy, home to a gastronomic treasure appreciated all over the world. You will really discover everything about this liquid gold.

Olive oil is one of the most appreciated and well-known Italian excellences all over the world. Italy is one of the largest producers of olive oil, thanks to presence in the area of ​​numerous varieties of olives and agricultural techniques traditionally rooted in Italian culture.

The production of olive oil in Italy takes place mainly in Puglia, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia. The olives are harvested manually or through the use of harvesting machines and then taken to the mill where they are processed. The production process provides for the milling of the olives to obtain the paste which is subsequently pressed. The juice that comes out of the pressing is decanted naturally or through centrifugation to separate the water from the oil.

The final result depends on characteristics of the cultivation used, from the geographical place, from the cultivation techniques adopted and finally from the work of the miller. According to the European rules on the labeling of extra virgin olive oils, Italian oils are divided into the categories: “Extra virgin olive oil”, “Virgin Olive Oil” ed “Olive oil”.

The production of Italian oil represents a cultural and gastronomic heritage to be protected and enhanced also in respect of the quality of the finished product. But how to understand if we have rancid olive oil at home? Let’s see how to do it.

Italian oil in the world

Italian oil is one of the products most appreciated and recognized internationally. Thanks to its high quality, Italian olive oil is exported all over the world and represents a real symbol of Made in Italy. In particular, the main importing countries of Italian olive oil are the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

These foreign markets appreciate a lot the high quality of the olive oil produced in Italy, characterized by an intense and fruity taste. The success of Italian olive oil in the world is also linked to the great attention that our producers dedicate to protecting the health of consumers through sustainable and ecological production.

Finally, the enormous variety of Italian oils present on the world market should be underlined: from the well-known Ligurian taggiasca to the tasty Apulian coratine. Each Italian region has its own specialities which contribute to the gastronomic heritage of our nation.

Italian olive oil continues to be one of the protagonists of theMediterranean food and represents excellence in the global food scene. Its ability to combine intense flavors with beneficial properties for health makes it a distinctive element in Italian and international cuisine.

Rancid olive oil

Olive oil is a product that is part of the Mediterranean diet and beyond, thanks to its beneficial propertiesis present in kitchens all over the world. But when does the oil go bad? In fact, this prized food can go bad even if stored properly. Let’s try to understand in detail how to understand if we have rancid olive oil.

A first sign that the oil is going bad is the loss of aroma and flavour, if you notice that your oil has lost its characteristic fragrance and its intense tasteit’s probably not as fresh as it should be.

Another important indicator of the occurrence aging of olive oil is the color change, if the liquid appears dark or cloudy than the norm, you may be dealing with an older product.

Finally, once the bottle of oil has been opened, it is necessary to pay attention to the time elapsed since the beginning of use, exposure to air will in fact accelerate the oxidation process of the product. To keep it fresh over time, it is therefore advisable to close the bottle tightly after each use and keep it in a cool, dry place.

What is the shelf life of olive oil?

Olive oil is an essential ingredient in Italian cooking, and it’s important to know how long it can last. When we buy a bottle of oil of olive oil at the supermarket or in specialized shops, we often wonder how long it can remain good before having to throw it away.

In general, olive oil has a medium shelf life of 18-24 months from the date of its production. However, its conservation plays a major role in its longevity. For example, if our oil is exposed to direct sunlight or high temperatures for a long time, the quality of the oil may deteriorate much quicker.

To ensure that our oil lasts as long as possible and retains its nutrients and organoleptic properties at their best, we need to store it correctly. Exposure to direct sunlight and heat sources they are important to maintain the freshness of the product over time, as is also to avoid partial filling of the containers when transferring from one bottle to another.

The choice of the container in which putting the oil could be decisive, the best options are those with an airtight cap that prevent air and dust from coming into contact with the precious liquid. For example it is preferable use dark glass containers rather than transparent ones as the latter allow harmful light radiation to penetrate the oil.

The color of rancid olive oil

The color of olive oil is one of the most important indicators for determining its quality and freshness. When the oil becomes old, its color tends to darken, assuming shades ranging from straw yellow to brown.

A fresh extra virgin olive oil and high quality should have a bright green color with golden reflections. This is because the natural oxidation of compounds present in olive oil can affect its flavor and fragrance.

The impact of climate on the cultivation of olives it can also affect the color of oil produced in Italy. For example, olives harvested before complete ripening will give life to a greener oil than ripe olives. However, care must be taken as some manufacturers they may add artificial coloring to enhance the aesthetics of their product and mislead consumers as to the actual quality of the olive oil.

In general, it is important to pay attention to the color of the oil when buying or using this precious Mediterranean elixir. A good tip to keep it in the best possible way? Avoid hot and bright places.

How to recognize a good olive oil

To recognize a good olive oil you need to first pay attention to the label. On the back of the bottle, in fact, you can find many important information on the origin of the product and its ingredients.

In particular, it is important check if the olive oil was cold pressed, this method allows to better preserve the organoleptic properties of the olive and to obtain a tastier and healthier product.

To choose the best Italian extra virgin olive oil it is essential to know the region in which it is produced. In Italy there are many areas where they come cultivated olive trees and extracted precious oils. Among these, for example, Puglia is one of the most famous Italian regions for the production of extra virgin olive oil with an intense and decisive taste.

But one of the best ways to recognizing a good olive oil consists of when tasting it directly, just taste a few drops on a crunchy slice of fresh bread to immediately understand if it is a genuine product with a balanced flavor.

Rancid olive oil: how to avoid it

After choosing a good Italian olive oil, it is important to keep it in the best possible way to prevent it from going bad. Here are some tips on what to do and how to store it adequately.

The first step is to keep the oil in a cool, dry place away from heat or direct sunlight. This prevents deterioration of the oil. Furthermore, it is important to choose the bottle well which you will use to store your olive oil. The bottle should be made of dark material (preferably glass) to protect the oil from sunlight.

Also keep in mind that once the bottle is opened, oxygen will begin to come into contact with the oil, accelerating the oxidation process. For this reason it would be better to use a small container and pour only the amount needed for each use. Finally, remember to always check the expiry date on the label of your bottle of oil and possibly consume it before its expiry.

The Italian production of olive oil

Italy is one of the leading olive oil producers in the world, with an annual production of over 300,000 tons. Most of the production takes place in the regions of Southern Italyparticularly in Puglia, Calabria and Sicily.

In these regions, indigenous olive varieties are grown which give the oil a unique aroma and flavour.

For example, Puglia produces the most consumed extra virgin olive oil in the world, the DOP Extra Virgin Olive Oil Land of Bari. The oil quality it depends on various factors such as the ripening of the olives, the harvesting and processing techniques and the climatic conditions during cultivation.

Italian companies have developed strict controls on the quality of the oil to guarantee consumers genuine and authentic products. The PDO mark (Protected Designation of Origin) guarantees that the oil comes from a specific geographical area and has been produced according to traditional methods.

If you want to make sure you buy good Italian olive oil, look for the PDO brands on the labels or rely on the indications of experts in the sector. You could also visit the Italian olive groves directly to discover the secrets of the production of Oro Verde.