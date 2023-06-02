Rania in black (and there’s a reason), Kate Middleton perfect, Beatrice of York excessive

A few weeks after the coronation of King Charles, royals from all over the world came together again for another important occasion: on 1 June, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, son of Queen Rania of Jordan and King Abdullah, married in Rajwa Khaled Al-Seif’s 28-year-old girlfriend of Saudi origin, daughter of a well-known entrepreneur, graduated in architecture from Syracuse University in New York and a year older than him. The wedding – which was attended, among others, by the US first lady Jill Biden, the heir to the British throne William and his wife Kate Middleton – took place in the Zahran Palace in Amman. The looks? Truly regal.