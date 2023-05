Portugal. Mimics – oh heart. Mimicat, born Marisa Isabel Lopes Mena, is a 39-year-old artist active since 2014. Although she has released only two studio albums and nine singles, she has always amazed with the quality of her production. oh heart speaks of bewilderment and amazement in the face of love, with emotions that cannot be controlled and take away sleep and certainties

Eurovision Song Contest 2023, the singers’ looks on the turquoise carpet