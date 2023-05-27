Rape in Milan, 27-year-old American rescued in Bonola. She attacked in the Trenno park, she escapes from the hospital. Hunt for the aggressor

Another sexual assault in Milan. A 27-year-old US female she reported being raped in the late afternoon of Friday 26 May in the Bonola district, on the north-western outskirts of the city. The victim – that would be a designer for some years in Italy – she was rescued by the local police around 6pm on the street in via Cilea. The attack allegedly took place inside the Trenno park.

In shock According to the reconstructed at the time of the intervention of the police, the woman was in shock and strongly tried. The agents then called a 118 ambulance and the doctors transported the woman to the sexual violence rescue facility of the Mangiagalli Clinic.

“Attacked by a stranger” The young one around 6 pm she was seen leaving the Trenno park barefoot and staggeringclearly in a state of distress. A passerby approached her to ask if she was all right and, in a mix of Italian and English, the young woman explained that she was ill and that she had been attacked. When a local police patrol arrived, she burst into tears: “I was raped there in the park by a stranger.” In the area, not far from the Bonola shopping center, there is usually traffic, in the green area many runners. None, however, according to the first checks, would have noticed the attack.

The escape from the hospital The 27-year-old was hospitalized in yellow code. While the doctors waited to submit her to checks however, the woman escaped leaving the hospital. Detectives are trying to track her down, as they are The search for the alleged rapist is underway of which he provided a meager physical description. The investigations into the case are entrusted to the local police team that deals with sexual abuse with the coordination of the “weak bands” department of the prosecutor’s office coordinated by the adjunct Letizia Mannella.