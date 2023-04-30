Rape in the station in Milan, two other cases of sexual violence reported: security alarm, what happened

After the rape that took place on the night of Friday 28 April, in the central station of Milanwhere a girl was raped inside an elevator, two other cases of sexual assaults emerge.





Two other cases of rape reported

According to reports from beraking latest news, after the rape of April 28, there are two other cases: in the first, the victim is a 57-year-old, with walking problems in one leg and who often sleeps on the street, while the second episode instead has a downtown hotel as a backdrop.

The first episode dates back to last Friday when the 57-year-old, disabled, is docked a stone’s throw from the central station by another homeless person: despite the woman’s refusals, the woman would have been raped several times, according to what was ascertained by subsequent medical tests.

The second episode it’s about a downtown hotel instead: a woman, who was in the company of a man, would have felt bad in the room and he would have taken advantage of it before she managed to escape. The prosecutor investigates the case Rosaria Stagnaro.





The attacker nailed by a video: the man remains in prison

As reported by Ansa, Fadil Monir, the 27-year-old homeless Moroccan, arrested Thursday on charges of raping a 36-year-old woman in an elevator at Milan Central Station on April 28 remains in prison.

The video from the cameras of the same elevator, acquired by Polfer agents “returns a context of total oppression of a defenseless woman, which the suspect forces, with pitiless obstinacy, to undergo sexual acts”. The investigating judge Patrizia Nobile validated the detention of the 27-year-old foreigner.

The interior of the central station in Milan





The 36-year-old woman raped near Milan’s central station told the police what happened. A dramatic story emerges from the minutes, with the victim preyed upon by the rapist, who was later arrested.

Sala’s comment and Piantedosi’s visit

The mayor of Milan Joseph Sala has announced that cameras and controls will increase in the most dangerous points of the metropolis.

A visit from the Minister of the Interior is expected in the city Matteo Piantedosiwhich will be in the capital on 10 May.





The occasion is that of provincial safety committeewhich will serve to take stock of the situation and to ascertain the needs of Milan from the point of view of crime.

Compared to the rape of April 28, according to the Culture councilor of the Lombardy Region, Francesca Caruso“as a woman, even more than as a lawyer and as a representative of the institutions, I believe it is essential to highlight how this crime is horrific and unacceptable“.

Among the many security issues, he stressed, “that of combating violence against women must always be the priority”.



