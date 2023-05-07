Rape of Latina, the person responsible for the attack on the two boyfriends arrested

Prejudiced and socially dangerous: he had been a ghost for four days, that is from the moment of the attack on the very young couple consumed in the abandoned building of theformer sugar refinery of Latina Scalo. Dragos Daniel Marcu, a thirty-year-old Romanian, seemed to have vanished into thin air despite having remained in the area even in the hours following the violence that took place at the gates of the Pontine capital. He would also stole a car with which it is fled. He was finally arrested: he would never have left the area.

Stolen car from a hotel employee Saturday morning, at dawn, he was still in Latina Scalo, inside the hotel which is located in front of the train station. His movements have been reconstructed by the police, who hypothesize how the wanted man could have met his own acquaintances, perhaps unaware of his fugitive status, which would help him break into the facility. The man had already stayed in that hotel a few weeks earlier, as evidenced by a photo uploaded to social networks attributable to him, and it is precisely from the hotel that he allegedly stole the employee’s car keys, who only noticed and reported the theft in the morning. From the evidence gathered, the investigators could then have linked the perpetrator to the same foreigner they were looking for. A search made of patrols and checks of reports that proved fruitless.

The precedents for robberies and ill-treatment A story that worried the inhabitants of the neighborhood: the man had beaten an 18-year-old boy, kidnapped his 17-year-old girlfriend forcing her to spend four hours of terror in the young girl’s microcar, abusing her and then abandoning her in the station area. The man was recognized immediately, by the victims, in the mugshots of the police headquarters. In the Romanian’s curriculum vitae several crimes, for robberies and mistreatment, and also an arrest dating back to 2018, when he was handcuffed by the police for beating an elderly man for the purpose of robbery near the capital.