Rapid Rescue Interventions in Verona’s Lessinia Heights

Rescuers from Verona, Italy were called into action twice within a short period on July 23rd to assist in two separate incidents in the Lessinia region.

The first intervention occurred around 13:30 when the Suem 118 received a distress call from a climber at the Alcenago-Stallavena rock climbing wall in Grezzana. The 32-year-old woman from Verona had fallen and suffered a suspected knee injury upon impact with the wall. Her companions lowered her to the base where she was then attended to by a mountain rescue team. They immobilized her leg and transported her on a stretcher to the awaiting ambulance which took her to the hospital for further treatment.

Following the successful rescue mission, the Verona mountain rescue team was diverted to Vajo delle Ortighe in Bosco Chiesanuova. A hiker had slipped for a few meters, potentially causing trauma to her ankle. The manager of the Podesteria Refuge arrived at the scene and provided information regarding the hiker’s location and any possible obstacles for the air ambulance to navigate. Fortunately, there were no complications, and the 64-year-old hiker from Villa Bartolomea was safely recovered by the Verona Emergency helicopter and transported to the Negrar hospital.

These two back-to-back interventions showcased the dedication and efficiency of the Verona rescue teams in responding to emergencies in challenging terrains. Their quick and professional actions ensured the swift and safe transport of both injured individuals to the hospital for necessary medical care. The efforts of these rescuers serve as a reminder of the importance of their roles in keeping the community safe and protected in even the most remote and demanding environments.