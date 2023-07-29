Rapper Bubu has a new prosthesis thanks to solidarity – Medicine

He had his right leg amputated due to osteosarcoma when he was only 17 years old. Now, six years after the surgery he underwent at the Rizzoli hospital in Bologna, he needs a new prosthesis to replace the worn out and obsolete one that causes him pain up to the point of making it difficult for him to walk. Thanks to the synergy between the Ant Foundation and the Rizzoli Foundation, Enrico, a young man of Nigerian origin, born in Cento in the Ferrara area, known as ‘Bubu’, will soon be able to have a better life.

Enrico as a boy was a promise of football, a dream he had to give up due to the rare tumor he was diagnosed with and the consequent amputation. But he didn’t give up, he changed his perspective and passion to devote himself to: he became Bubu rapper and in his songs he talks about the disease, the pain and the possibility of overcoming it, to help other kids. His family now lives in London, but he has chosen to return to Bologna, where he has his friends and a strong bond with the doctor who operated on him, Dr. Costantino Errani of the Oncological Orthopedic Clinic.

To help him purchase the expensive prosthesis, Ant launched a 20 thousand euro fundraising campaign, to which the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute Foundation has decided to respond, with its Do.PO (Orthopedic Prosthesis Donations) project: “We are very happy to help give Enrico the opportunity to return to a full life – explains Federica Guidi president of the Rizzoli Foundation – we have activated our Do.PO institute project so that patients with special needs can access highly technological and advanced prostheses. after this first important opportunity, to contribute to helping many others to find the strength to overcome the obstacles imposed by trauma or illness”.

The Ant campaign has therefore been closed and from the beginning of August the funds will be available for the purchase of the innovative titanium prosthesis, with the foot in carbon fiber, which allows Enrico to consume less energy and prevent of any complications.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

