Rapper Fedez Hospitalized for Internal Bleeding: ‘They Saved My Life with Blood Transfusions’

Create a news article using this content

Concern for the health conditions of Fedez. The rapper is hospitalized in the surgery department of the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan due to ainternal bleeding caused by two ulcers. Fortunately, her condition would not be worrying: “Thanks to two blood transfusions I am now much better”, wrote the singer on Instagram after hours of uncontrolled rumors on social media.

Fedez hospitalized: «I had internal bleeding, they saved my life with two blood transfusions»

The first alarm bell was triggered by the sudden return of Chiara Ferragni, who was in Paris for fashion week. The digital entrepreneur shared a photo and Instagram stories, hand in hand with her best friend Chiara Biasi, with the inscription: «To the best friends who jump on the first plane with you when you have an emergency». Then, again on Ig, Ferragni published some photos with his children Leone and Vittoria accompanied by the emoji with his hands raised in prayer, in which he appears smiling and this gives us hope.

The doubt that Ferragni’s sudden return was linked to family reasons, however, was immediately very strong. Federico Lucia has not shared photos or videos on his Instagram channel for four days and the fact has not gone unnoticed, given the consistency with which the singer publishes content on the web, especially stories (among the latest, those with his children at the San Siro stadium of Milan, and with Lazza).

More or less in the same hours in which Chiara returned from Paris, Davide Marra, the host of Muschio Selvaggio who has been teaming up with Fedez since Luis Sal is no longer part of the podcast, said live on Twitch: «Anyway, send a hug to Federico in chat and I won’t say anything else», thus growing the fans’ apprehension. Furthermore, Fedez was the only one absent from the match Marrageddonthe mega event organized by Marracash on September 23rd in Milan, which was attended by the most famous rappers on the Italian scene.