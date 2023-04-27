Rare and undiagnosed diseases, a Bill of Rights: Golf and charity at Argentario

Two days not to forget the weakest of the weak and their families who struggle every day to have a simple hope: on the occasion of the World Day for Rare Diseases Without Diagnosis (MRSD), on 28 and 29 April 2023 the Hopen Onlus Foundation , will organize at the Argentario Golf Resort & Spa in Porto Ercole an event entitled “Undiagnosed rare genetic disease: let’s define a path together”.

A moment to involve and sensitize the widest possible audience to focus on those who risk being left behind forever. “The aim of the initiative is to bring the needs of the MRSD community to the attention of society and institutions – says the president Federico Maspes – aiming to concretely change the state of those who experience this condition, recognizing and affirming their identity “.

Preceded by the voice of parents at different times, the experience and journey of an undiagnosed patient and his family will be told. The session more properly dedicated to the actions to be taken will be focused on the definition of a program for the recognition of MRSD. To this end, a draft Bill of Rights will be presented, prepared by the Hopen Foundation and the Rare Disease Observatory together with the Department of Genetics and Rare Diseases of the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome, thanks to the supervision of Professor Bruno Dallapiccola.

Saturday 29 April will be dedicated to the Hopen – Telethon Golf Competition, which will take place in one of the most beautiful courses in Italy, with registration donated to Hopen and Telethon, followed by the subsequent award ceremony attended by the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi, the president of the Italian Golf Federation Franco Chimenti and the former golfer Silvio Grappasonni, commentator and television presenter.

The Candido Speroni and Carla Fendi Speroni Foundation, committed to cultural enhancement and charitable activities, will also participate with its own contribution.