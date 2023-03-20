news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MARSCIANO (PERUGIA), MARCH 20 – A 24-day-old newborn was probably already born with a tooth, located in the lower arch of the mouth. Casa della Salute di Marsciano, which, after the necessary checks, decided to remove it due to its considerable mobility. This was reported by the Usl Umbria 1.



At the time of the extraction, which took place a few days ago, the newborn was in good general health and regularly breastfed; she had received at birth the parenteral dose of vitamin K required to avoid the risk of perinatal haemorrhage.



“The presence of teeth in the newborn – explains Dr. Leonardo Palazzo, contact person for the dental center of the Casa della Salute in Marsciano – represents a rare disorder in the chronology of dental eruption. The therapy of the so-called ‘natal’ or ‘neonatal’ teeth involves the extraction only in the presence of complications such as tongue ulceration, severe mobility with the risk of accidental inhalation or difficulty in breastfeeding.Early teeth are of two types: natal teeth, already present at birth; neonatal teeth, that emerge in the first 30 days of life. These are very rare cases, in the order of one newborn for every thousand born”.



(ANSA).

