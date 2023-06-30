Rare cataract surgery on ALS patient thanks to 3 teams – Medicine

Rare cataract surgery on an ALS patient thanks to 3 teams © ANSA

A rare cataract surgery has allowed the patient not only to start seeing clearly again, but also to resume communicating with the outside world. And the one carried out on a person with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a disease that in an advanced stage requires communication only through the eyes. It was successfully completed, in the month in which ALS Global Day was celebrated all over the world, by three teams, the NeMO Clinical Centers, Nemo Lab and the Holy Family Foundation of Cesano Boscone.

Eye pointing, in fact, is the last movement that allows people with ALS, in the most advanced stages of the disease, to communicate. “ALS – explains Fulvia Massimelli, president of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisla) – mortifies our body, making it immobile. An extreme condition that imposes the need to preserve our eyes, the only tool that allows us to continue communicating “.

The optometric service has been active at the NeMO Clinical Center in Milan since 2016 and in recent years 958 evaluations have been carried out by the service, of which over 750 for people with ALS.

Taking charge of the visual function takes place from diagnosis throughout the course of the disease: periodic evaluations and follow-ups.

“Visual monitoring of the patient made it possible to evaluate with him how the glasses were no longer beneficial – explains Danilo Mazzacane, ophthalmologist – the poor visual acuity required, in fact, the need to greatly enlarge the characters on the screen of his communicator, making it even social interactions are more difficult. Cataract surgery will allow him to resume effective use of the communicator”.

This intervention shows how “visual care should be an integral part of multidisciplinary care for complex pathologies such as ALS”, concludes Alberto Fontana, president of the NeMO Clinical Centers.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

