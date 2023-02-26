Disneyland‘s got a special event coming up you won’t want to miss!

Disneyland announced they’d be having a Princess Nite as one of their Disneyland After Dark 2023 events. Tickets went on sale in December, and now we know everything you can experience during this special event!

Entry into Disneyland will begin at 6PM but the event will officially take place from 9PM to 1AM on March 7th and 9th, 2023.

Princesses

You’ll be able to have photo opportunities with 19 princesses throughout the park:

Princess Minnie Mouse & Princess Daisy Duck (Main Street, U.S.A.)

Jasmine & Moana (Adventureland)

Tiana (New Orleans Square)

Pocahontas (Frontierland)

Princess Leia (Tomorrowland)

Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Elena of Avalor, Kids of Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Merida, Mulan, Princess Atta, Raya, Sofia the First, and Snow White (Fantasyland)

Entertainment

You can also step into several photo backdrop opportunities:

Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite Welcome Window & “Be Our Guest (Main Street, U.S.A.)

Be Royally Fierce Nightbook (Critter Country)

Agrabah Night Scene (Frontierland)

Cinderella’s Crystal Coach, Royal Throne, and The Princess Diaries “The Art of the Fan (Fantasyland)

There will also be shows and other entertainment that you can catch multiple times throughout the night!

Soaring Melodies Under The Stars (Rivers of America; 9:30PM, 10:45PM, & 11:45PM)

A Royal Welcome To All (Disneyland Train Station on Main Street; Every 30 minutes)

Cavalcade Featuring Giselle (Main Street U.S.A.; Two times per hours starting at 9:15PM)

Princess Gowns of the Past (Main Street Cinema; 9PM to 1AM)

Struttin’ Jazz Band (Cafe Orleans Patio; 9PM, 10PM, 11PM, & 12:15AM)

Pop Princess Dance Party featuring Vanellope Von Schweetz (Tomorrowland Terrace; 9PM to 1AM)

Share Your Light (Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage; 9PM to 1AM)

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will be open and offering makeovers to children 3-12 for a limited time. Magic Key Holders can also stop by Galaxy’s Edge for a special keepsake!

Food

There will also be over 20 new special-themed food and drink to try all over the park, including a tea-time meal (they have a planet-based option, too).

Princess Sundae (Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor)

Daydreamer Macaroon & Princess Trifle (Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe)

Curried Beef Hot Dog & Cotton Candy-Cream Cheese Pretzel (Refreshment Corner)

Mixed Berry Wagonade (Little Red Wagon)

Be Brave Spicy Chicken Dinner & Honey BBQ Chicken Tenders (Plaza Inn)

Pineapple Shrimp Skewer (Bengal Barbeque)

Mixed Berry Milk (Harbour Gallery)

Prix-Fixe Tea Service Menu with Assortment of Teas (Cafe Orleans)

Cajun Honey-Glazed Chicken and Loaded Steak Fries & Tea Time Lemon Funnel Cake with Lemon Sorbet (Hungry Bear Restaurant)

Escargot Flatbread, Wild Mushroom Flatbread, & Glowing Strawberry Sparkle Tea (Red Rose Taverne)

Spicy Huli Huli Loaded Tenders & Royal Sparkling Lemonade (Galactic Grill)

Big Slice Pepperoni, Big Slice Cheese, & Cinnamon Breadsticks (Alien Pizza Planet)

Macadamia Nut Pretzel (Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart)

Blueberry Cheesecake Churro with Blueberry Cheesecake Dipping Sauce (“it’s a small world” and Fantasyland Churro Carts)

Berry Good Churro (Castle, Frontierland, and Tomorrowland Churro Carts)

Friendship Churro (New Orleans Square and Critter Country Churro Carts)

The map you can grab at the event will show you where to find all the special offerings throughout the night, so you don’t miss out on any.

