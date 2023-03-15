Coding makes rare diseases more visible

In order to further improve the care of those affected, precise and standardized documentation and coding of rare diseases is also required. So far, only a few hundred of the more than 6,000 rare diseases in the German healthcare system have been accurately coded. As part of the implementation of the National Action Plan for People with Rare Diseases, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) provides a data set that can now be used to code 5,266 rare diseases.

This makes rare diseases more visible in the healthcare system. How many people are affected by a disease is not only decisive for care and research, but also for applications of artificial intelligence and the development of further measures for those affected. The Digital Supply and Nursing Modernization Act (DVPMG) is intended to create the basis for bindingly specifying the clear coding of rare diseases in the inpatient area.

Big data for improved care

In another project of the Federal Ministry of Health, possible uses and clinical benefits of big data applications in the context of rare diseases are being investigated (BIDA-SE). The aim of the project is to find out to what extent and under what conditions big data technologies can be used in connection with systems for intelligent decision support in the field of rare diseases in the future.

National Action Alliance for People with Rare Diseases (NAMSE)

The Federal Ministry of Health is involved with the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, the Alliance for Chronic Rare Diseases (ACHSE eV) and 25 other alliance partners in the National Action Alliance for People with Rare Diseases (NAMSE). The NAMSE is a national coordination and communication alliance of the central players in the healthcare system to improve the care and living situation of people with rare diseases.