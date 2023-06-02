Rare disease does not mean B disease

A illness it can be defined as rare if it is characterized by a low prevalence in the population. Five cases for every 10,000 people. If, on the other hand, it concerns one case in a million, it falls into the so-called category of “ultra-rare”. But patients, their families, and even clinicians are well aware that another definition is added to the technical definition which greatly affects people’s mood, leading to frustration with the present and lack of confidence in the future.

A rare disease is often very difficult to identifysymptoms can make it similar to other conditions. Hides. And if you don’t turn to the most expert professionals, you can enter an infinite whirlwind of experimentation with therapies. The failures, and the underestimation of the state of malaise, have heavy repercussions on the private and working spheres of the sick person and his family. It’s about pathologies for the most part of genetic origin, debilitating and highly disabling, potentially lethal, and with a high degree of complexity. The numbers tell us that there are currently about 10,000 different rare diseases, which affect over two million people in Italy.

Of these, two out of five are minors. There is also a multitude of diseases that have not yet been diagnosed, for which patient associations ask at least to receive an identification code in order to be included in the diagnostic exemptions. Research has made great strides, and from the point of view of Community and national legislation, a framework has finally been given to a topic that was previously underestimated. It has been established since 2001 National register of rare diseases at the Istituto Superiore di Sanitàand recognized the right to exemption from sharing in the cost of healthcare services included in the essential levels of assistance. Extended newborn screenings, enhanced by law n.167 of 2016, indicate the right way to intervene more effectively.

The law n. 175 of 2021, the consolidated text on rare diseases, aims to guarantee uniformity on the national territory in the provision of services and therapies, and the periodic updating of lea and the list of rare diseases. It is a pity that most of the implementing decrees are missing from this law. The shamefully large regional gaps are well known. In this path, which alternates between hope and loneliness for patients, the third sector plays a very important role on several fronts. First of all in supporting scientific research, thanks to the fundraising capacity of countless foundations without which it would be unthinkable to give continuity and dissemination to the studies of our highly valid researchers.

Secondly, in our country there is a capillary network of non-profit organizations that bring together patients and family members, clinicians and scientists. This is the case of AAEE (Association of Patients with Angioedema) and ITACA (Italian Network for Hereditary and Acquired Angioedema). This network brings together the activities of twenty-three clinical centers specialized in the fight against the disease, with the aim of focusing on research, knowledge of the most innovative techniques and training of healthcare personnel, working in close synergy with patient associations. L’angioedema Hereditary disease is a rare disease – often mistaken for an allergy – which affects about a thousand people in our country.

Sharing one’s experience within an association means feeling part of a community. Against hereditary angioedema, there are more and more effective drugs that can enable people to lead a normal and dignified life. And this is not always obvious when dealing with a rare disease. But it is precisely essential to obtain correct diagnoses and above all as early as possible, otherwise the consequences can be fatal. ITACA’s forward-looking choice was to put research centers online, centralizing all genetic analyzes in a single laboratory in Foggia, and thus guaranteeing appropriate diagnoses throughout the country.

In Italy, in fact, more than one hundred cases have been identified with new forms of genetic mutations, additional to the traditional ones. The identification of the pathology requires ever greater technical skills and highly specialized medical-health personnel. ITACA has launched the “Patient Card”, a new IT tool with all the patient’s personal clinical data. Through a QR CODE, general practitioners or Emergency Department personnel can access the section of the ITACA web portal from which to have all the information to intervene on the patient in the event of an acute attack of the rare pathology. In short, the history of this association further demonstrates how the third sector is an indispensable element even in the scientific, technological and cultural development of our country. And the best medicine against loneliness.