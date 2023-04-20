Rare diseases, 5 million allocated to investigate still unknown molecular mechanisms (20/04/2023)

I am 21 new basic research projects for a total of around 5 million euros at national level . In Lombardy – where the collaboration continues between Cariplo Foundation and Telethon Foundation s- have been assigned over 2,700,000 euros, with 12 projects and 19 researchers involved which belong to some of the most important research centers in Lombardy. The objective of the joint initiative, now in its 2nd edition – explains a note from the two foundations – is the understanding of genetic aspects and molecular mechanisms today still largely unknown or poorly understood, but potentially useful for promoting the development of new therapies for rare diseases.

Although the human genome has been fully sequenced, approx one third of human proteins have not yet been described. This still unexplored portion of the genome could help clarify new physiological and pathological mechanisms and could represent a mine for discovering new therapeutic pathways.

The call by Fondazione Cariplo and Fondazione Telethon therefore aimed to support basic research in this area, inspired by an initiative of the National Institutes of Health (Nih) focused on the study of those parts of our genetic heritage that, to date, remain obscure but should be “enlightened”. In particular, the projects had to focus on the study of the so-called Tdark targets, defined according to the criteria established by the Illuminating the Druggable Genome Knowledge Management Center (IDG-KMC), for which no information on the structure, function and interaction with molecules and drugs.

Altogether they have been received 92 project proposals, presented by Italian non-profit, public or private research institutionsthe. Of these, 78 were deemed suitable and subjected to the evaluation process, entrusted to a medical-scientific commission of 13 international scientists from all over the world and chaired by Massimo Pandolfo of McGill University in Montreal (Canada). To guarantee the transparency and correctness of the evaluation, the the method was peer-reviewedor peer review, which indicates the critical evaluation that a work or publication receives from specialists with skills similar to those of the submitter.

«Even in the second edition of this call, we received many proposals from the scientific community“, he has declared Francesca Pasinelli, CEO of the Telethon Foundation. «This further strengthens the hypothesis that the key to revealing the mechanisms underlying various rare pathologies still unanswered could just be “hidden” in this practically unexplored field of investigation. We are happy to continue the partnership with the Cariplo Foundation and to direct research in this direction with the hope of being able to lay the foundations for the development of new treatment strategies”.

«The quantity and quality of the research projects that have been proposed for this second edition of the call demonstrate to us the liveliness of the scientific community and interest in the topic. The study of the human genetic heritage and the understanding of the mechanisms within it represent a research field with very high potential, capable of opening up new diagnostic and therapeutic scenarios. The joint call for tenders between the Cariplo Foundation and the Telethon Foundation is an extremely positive collaborative experiencebased on the common belief that investing in research and knowledge is essential to improve the lives of people, their families and the whole community”, commented Giovanni Fosti, president of the Cariplo Foundation.

