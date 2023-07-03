Rare diseases, a new drug for the syndrome Putin may suffer from

Among the most obvious ‘spies’ there is an increase in weight concentrated on the abdomen and back and an accumulation of fat located on the face, which becomes round like a full moon. But Cushing’s syndrome, a rare condition resulting from too much cortisol in the body (which can be caused by a pituitary tumor), carries with it a long list of symptoms. For some of those affected, it is also difficult to tie their shoes or simply get out of bed.

Recently the spotlight has turned on the syndrome due to the hypothesis put forward that the Russian president could also suffer from it Vladimir Putin. But then the pathology returned to the shadows. A new drug, which obtained reimbursement from the Italian drug agency Aifa a few months ago, is described by experts as “a leap in quality” in patient care.

#ThisCushing

The stage of the #ThisCushing global awareness campaign, in Rome at the just concluded congress of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE) – with a photographic exhibition curated by the award-winning photographer Stefano Schirato, which represents the patients’ daily life moments – was an opportunity to take stock of diagnosis and treatment. “In Italy there are about 3,000 patients, over 50,000 in Europe, three-quarters of them young women between the ages of 20-30, who have received the diagnosis of this rare pathology, determined by an excess of the hormone cortisol”, he explains Annamaria Colaopast president of the Sie, full professor of Endocrinology at the University of Naples Federico II.

“Those who suffer from it are often forced to resort to surgery, removing the pituitary tumor. In case of failure, or when the patient is not a candidate for surgery, it is possible to switch to drug therapy”.

The drug

“The new drug, whose active ingredient is osilodrostat”, was “approved in 2020 by the” American “Food and Drug Administration” and last January by Aifa which established its reimbursement”, says Gianluca Aimaretti, newly elected president of Sie and director of the Department of Translational Medicine (Dimet) of the University of Eastern Piedmont. “The treatment option, in this case, is addressed to those patients for whom surgery is not indicated or has not been curative. Based on the LINC-3 pivotal phase III study, published in ‘Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology ‘, maintenance of complete response, i.e. reduction of cortisol level, was achieved by 86.1% of patients and 81%. In a subsequent multicenter study, with a clinically significant improvement in quality of life.”

