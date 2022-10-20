The Film Festival puts the spotlight not on diseases, but on people, their different stories and lives. With a festival dedicated to rare diseases, the seventh edition of UnoSguardoRaro – RDIFF, the first International Film Festival that selects and promotes the best video works from all over the world that face the challenges of life with a rare disease or a condition of diversity . The Festival was one of the first cultural projects that, thanks to cinema, began to unhinge stereotypes and the wall of isolation that accompanies those who live in a condition of fragility linked to rare diseases and disabilities. And it continues to do so with an edition full of novelties with 50 works in programming, 35 participating countries, 3 competition sections, 20 prizes to be won, 6 juries.

For Italy, among others, also shorts with Neri Marcorè, Leo Gullotta, Renato Carpentieri, Massimo D’Apporto.

The inauguration will take place on 10 November in Berlin, then in Italy (Rome and Milan) from 13 to 22 November with a full calendar of days of screenings and out-of-competition events. The public can vote online by connecting to www.unosguardoraro.tv

A new sensitivity

“The growing national and international success, recorded by the Festival in seven years of life – he says Claudia Crisafioartistic director – testifies how the event is concretely contributing to give voice and visibility to the emergence of a new sensitivity towards the themes of living in conditions of disability and diversity, making itself a healthy bearer of emotions and the needs of full integration, as well as expressions artists who draw inspiration from it “.

Inauguration in Berlin

The 2022 edition, held from 10 to 22 November, is full of news. The Festival inaugurates the 7th edition in Berlin with the participation of ACHSE, the Federation of German Rare Disease Associations. Then the event restarts from Rome with appointments in different places: on the 13th at the Casa del Cinema, on the 14th November at the Goffredo Mameli Library, on the 15th at the Gemelli Hospital Cinema Hall in collaboration with MEDICINEMA, on the 16th at the Istituto Cine Tv R. Rossellini; on 18th and 19th it returns to the Casa del Cinema for the screening of the finalist works and on the 20th for the awards ceremony. The Festival ends on the 22nd in Milan at the Sala Cinema Ospedale Niguarda, again in collaboration with MEDICINEMA, with a screening program of the best short films participating in the various editions.

Feature films too

For the first time, this year there will also be feature films competing, while the competing sections are 3: Play in which national, international, animation and documentary shorts compete and which provides a prize of 500 euros for each category; Patient Advocacy dedicated to the communication of the Third sector, the world of Associations and Public Communication in Healthcare and Lab, the section dedicated to creative writing and for cinema.

Six different juries and 20 prizes to be won

More than 20 prizes up for grabs for this edition, awarded by 6 different Juries. The historic USR – HEYOKA Awards dedicated to the theme of inclusion and empathy are confirmed, USR – PA SOCIAL which rewards Healthcare Communication projects, USR – FERPI dedicated to the works of the Communicators of the Third sector, to which 3 others are added very important prizes, realized thanks to the historical partners of the USR- ASSOCIATIONS event, in collaboration with UNIAMO FIMR onlus, dedicated to the works created in the world of Associations, USR-TELETHON which opens the doors to the paths and successes of research and USR – O. Ma.R. which will be assigned to a television drama that dealt with the theme of rare and complex diseases.

More stories of frailty

“With the new sections we have been able to double the possibilities of screenings and awards, and many more short films and stories, than in the past, now find their space within the event,” adds Claudia Crisafio “Each short, each story that participates in the our Festival demonstrates that people with rare diseases, who live with a disability or are simply more fragile, are an integral part of our society and need their space “.

The jury

The quality jury, made up of film and television professionals together with members of the rare disease community, from the world of communication, sport, health and education, will select, from among the works pre-selected by the technical jury, the finalists and winners for each category. Added to this is a popular jury that votes online for his favorite short film. Public voting will be open to all users who connect to the unosguardoraro.tv platform and register to see the finalists and vote for them. All information on the festival on www.unosguardoraro.org