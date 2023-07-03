Rare diseases, breakthrough in the treatment of Cushing’s disease: new drug has the same effects as the scalpel in patients unsuitable for surgery. – CorriereQuotidiano.it

Rome, Monday 3 July 2023 – For some it is even difficult to tie their shoes or simply get out of bed, for others taking a stroll means leaning against the wall. It is patients with Cushing’s syndrome who present a long list of symptoms, among which, the most obvious, are a very evident weight gain concentrated on the abdomen and back and an accumulation of fat localized on the face, which becomes round like a full moon. Precisely this characteristic has recently led to think that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, was also suffering from it. We talked about it for a few days but then the syndrome returned to the shadows, despite the fact that the manifestations are clearly visible and often very disabling. For this reason, a few months after AIFA reimburses a new drug, which represents a turning point in patient care, the #THISCUSHING global awareness campaign stopped in Rome at the just concluded congress of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE ), with a photographic exhibition curated by the award-winning photographer, Stefano Schirato, which represents the moments of the patients’ daily lives.

“In Italy there are about 3,000 patients, over 50,000 in Europe, three-quarters of them young women between the ages of 20-30, who have received the diagnosis of this rare pathology, determined by an excess of the hormone cortisol”, explains Annamaria Colao, past president of the SIE, full professor of Endocrinology at the University of Naples Federico II. “Those who suffer from it are often forced to resort to surgery, removing the tumor from the pituitary gland. In case of failure or when the patient is not a candidate for surgery, it is possible to switch to drug therapy”.

“A leap in quality and an innovative paradigm in the treatment of Cushing’s disease took place thanks to a new drug, whose active ingredient is osilodrostat, approved in 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration and last January by AIFA which established its reimbursement ”, says Gianluca Aimaretti, newly elected SIE president and director of the Department of Translational Medicine (DIMET) of the University of Eastern Piedmont. “The therapeutic option, in this case, is aimed at those patients for whom surgery is not indicated or has not been curative. According to the pivotal phase III LINC-3 study published in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, maintenance of complete response, i.e. reduction in cortisol level, was achieved by 86.1% of patients and 81%. In a subsequent multicenter study, with a clinically meaningful improvement in quality of life.”

Despite this important step forward for the life of patients, today in Italy it is necessary to speed up the diagnostic process because the syndrome has not yet been included in the list of rare diseases recognized by the Ministry of Health.

“Cushing’s syndrome has very common symptoms, such as trivially high cholesterol, hypertension and hyperglycemia, which can be confused with the manifestations of other less serious and complex pathologies. All of this leads to delays in diagnosis of up to 5-7 years”, warn Colao and Aimaretti. “To diagnose the syndrome earlier and reduce the risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular complications, Cushing’s syndrome must be included as soon as possible in the list of rare diseases because, if not promptly identified and not adequately treated, it can increase the risk of mortality”.