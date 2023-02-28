news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SAN GIOVANNI ROTONDO, FEBRUARY 28 – The ‘Casa Relief of Suffering’ hospital in San Giovanni Rotondo (Foggia) will activate ‘television’ starting tomorrow, a new method of providing healthcare services which will allow “the suitable patient identified by the specialist, to interact remotely with the doctors of ‘Genetics’ using devices such as smartphones or computers, in agreement with the regional health service”. The televisitation – specifies a note – will be available for patients with rare diseases. The announcement came today, February 28, which marks the ‘World Day of Rare Diseases’.



The hospital of San Giovanni Rotondo has been involved in the field of rare genetic diseases since 1991, when it was initially recognized by the Ministry of Health as an ‘IRCCS-Institute for hospitalization and treatment of a scientific nature’ in the field of genetic and hereditary diseases, and today it represents “the second center in Puglia for the number of exemption codes assigned and for the number of patients registered in the regional register”.



On the activation of the ‘televisit’, the head of the Medical Genetics Unit of the IRCCS Marco Castori explains that “although limited to check-ups of already ‘known’ patients, the televisit will allow users to access services without physically moving from their own home, reducing the time, cost and inconvenience of the journey to the hospital, for them and their family members or caregivers”. “An innovation that will be useful above all – he concludes – for patients from all the most distant Apulian provinces and from the neighboring regions of Molise, Abruzzo, Campania, Calabria and Basilicata”. (HANDLE).

