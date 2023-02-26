news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 26 – The war in Ukraine and the fighting around the nuclear power plant in the same country have reawakened fears of the experience of Chernobyl, whose inhabitants were hit by a large amount of radioactive material about 37 years ago. It was above all the children who paid a very high price, in the form of a high incidence of thyroid cancer. To date, in Italy, according to the experts, one year after the outbreak of war, based on clinical observations, there has been no increase in thyroid nodules in the pediatric population. However, the screening of children at risk remains crucial, as recommended by the guidelines which for the first time describe the management of nodules and differentiated thyroid carcinomas in children.



“The Chernobyl experience has taught us that radiation-induced thyroid tumors appear more frequently in children and adolescents, sometimes even years after exposure – says Mariacarolina Salerno, president of the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology SIEDP – The people most at risk are children under the age of 10 due to the considerable sensitivity of the infantile thyroid to radiation, young people under the age of 18 and pregnant women”. In Italy, however, the expert clarifies, “infantile thyroid nodules are rare and our clinics have not yet recorded an increase in the incidence, so the race for iodine pills remains useless and harmful”. On the occasion of World Rare Disease Day, February 28, SIEDP also reminds that therapies and surgical solutions must be weighted in consideration of the age of the patients. The recent publication of the guidelines by the European Thyroid Association, which for the first time describe for the age pediatric management of nodules and differentiated carcinomas of the thyroid. SIEDP therefore re-launches the invitation to strengthen efforts for early diagnosis. The assistance for this rare disease, as recommended by the new European guidelines, concludes the Society, must be delegated to the teams of multidisciplinary experts who are present in Italy in the 30 reference centers of pediatric endocrinology. (HANDLE).

