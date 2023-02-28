“The rare disease research has undergone an extraordinary transformation in recent years. 80% of rare diseases are genetically determinedfor this reason today research exploits the terms of genomics to be able to find the molecular pages of diseases, that is specific medicines for patients, precision medicines.” To affirm it is Bruno Dalla PiccolaScientific Director Emeritus of the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome.

“Today only about 5% of rare diseases have appropriate therapy– continues the geneticist -. A key aspect is that of sustainability: Millions of euros are often needed for a single year’s treatment. There are currently 10,000 rare diseases and in the next few years we will have therapies for hundreds more diseases that are still treatable today, the issue of sustainability must be addressed internationally, probably by making agreements between countries we could induce a reduction in the costs of these medicines”.

“Furthermore – concludes Dalla Piccola – it is good to underline that if it is true that there is a well-rooted culture in the treatment of pediatric patients instead there is little experience and culture in the treatment of sick adults. Bearing in mind that with the innovation of therapies these patients reach adulthood, we need to create a new culture, a new assistance network that takes charge of children who pass into adulthood”.