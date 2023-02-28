Home Health Rare diseases: Gemmato, good associations close to politics – Health
Health

Rare diseases: Gemmato, good associations close to politics – Health

by admin
Rare diseases: Gemmato, good associations close to politics – Health

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 28 – “Today we celebrate World Rare Disease Day, we celebrate this important day with two certainties: one is the approval of the Rare Disease Plan, the other the certainty of having a widespread series on the territory of associations dealing with rare diseases.

It may seem an incidental fact but it is very, very important to have the associations close to politics, close to science.

So let’s join forces against evil, let’s join forces against the many rare diseases that afflict two million Italians, let’s join politics to help our patients”. This is what was declared by the Undersecretary of Health in charge of rare diseases, Marcello Gemmato , in a video message sent to the event organized in Rome by UNIAMO – the Italian Federation of Rare Diseases, on the occasion of World Rare Disease Day (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy