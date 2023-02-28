news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 28 – “Today we celebrate World Rare Disease Day, we celebrate this important day with two certainties: one is the approval of the Rare Disease Plan, the other the certainty of having a widespread series on the territory of associations dealing with rare diseases.



It may seem an incidental fact but it is very, very important to have the associations close to politics, close to science.



So let’s join forces against evil, let’s join forces against the many rare diseases that afflict two million Italians, let’s join politics to help our patients”. This is what was declared by the Undersecretary of Health in charge of rare diseases, Marcello Gemmato , in a video message sent to the event organized in Rome by UNIAMO – the Italian Federation of Rare Diseases, on the occasion of World Rare Disease Day (ANSA).

