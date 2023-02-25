The figure that on February 28, World Day of Rare Genetic Diseases, will be assigned by the Telethon foundation, which will make it possible to finance 35 projects throughout Italy. Among the projects, a significant proportion will go to investigate the still unknown or only partially clarified mechanisms of genetic diseases still without a specific treatment. “ Research funding is at the heart of the Telethon Foundation’s activities and for this reason we continually try to improve the research evaluation processes, starting from the presentation of the projects. We are convinced that this is the only way to ensure that the funds raised are invested correctly and therefore go to finance scientists who represent excellence in their field ” tells Francesca Pasinelli, Director General of the Telethon Foundation

“ The goal is to guarantee the progress of research on rare genetic diseases, starting from basic studies. On this occasion, we are very pleased to be able to say that we have been able to finance all the projects considered worthy by the evaluation commission, which confirms the validity of the ‘multiround’ formula that we have chosen to use ”.

Rare diseases, what it means to live there

Beyond words, to understand the importance of research funds, one must understand how one lives with a rare genetic disease. A sword on the head of many families that ties their children’s lives to a thin thread. Like that of the Dalu family who live in Siniscola, a town in the province of Nuoro and who have a child John Mary, affected by thromboasthenia in Glanzmann, a very rare hemorrhagic pathology (we are talking about an incidence equal to one case in a million people) in which the platelets are unable to form aggregates and therefore to stop the blood in the bleeding.

Their story begins right at the birth of the little one, the mother has a complicated birth and she is given a caesarean section because the newborn was in danger of suffocating due to the umbilical cord. At birth, little Giovanni Maria seems calm, and after having done all the usual checks, he is placed in his mother’s arms. During the night, however, he has convulsions and respiratory arrest and is immediately transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit. There, the following morning, the parents see their son intubated and covered in bruises all over his body, completely purple.

“ Q his was the least worrying part of the story: the seizures, in fact, were due to a cerebral hemorrhage ” says the father Marco. “ The first words the doctors told us were that the baby would not survive, and otherwise it would not be normal anyway ”. A real sentence that leaves parents and the whole family in despair. “ I let you imagine the anguish of those days: in the space of a few hours, we passed from the most immense joy that a man and a woman can feel, to the greatest fear ” Marco explains again.

“ The images of those moments are still clear in our minds and I think they will be until the end of our days. However, we never lost hope and, slowly, in front of the astonishment of the doctors, my son, who at first looked almost like a vegetable, began to breathe on his own, smile and latch on to the breast. “. Once death was averted, for the parents, however, there was another problem to face: understanding whether Giovanni Maria was ‘normal’ or not, but that could only be ascertained while he was growing up. “ The other big doubt concerned the bruises, which no one was able to explain and which, after a month spent in the incubator, gradually disappeared ”.

The tragic response for little Giovanni Maria

The baby is discharged and for a while everything seems to go well until bruising appears again on the baby’s body, a phenomenon that no one, not even at the Nuoro hospital where the baby is rushed, is able to understand. , also because from the results of the blood count everything seems to be normal. Parents are advised to take Giovanni Maria to Cagliari, to the Microcitemico Hospital, where blood samples and platelet aggregation tests are performed, both for the child and for the parents. The response is traumatic: Giovanni Maria’s platelets are unable to form aggregates; their number is correct, but they don’t work.

“ They gave us the example of a tiler who has to make a floor and has the right number of tiles available, but can’t put them where they need to go ”, recalls Marco Dalu. “ There, for the first time, we heard about Glanzmann’s thrombasthenia, a pathology that they also found on me. Fortunately, I am asymptomatic and have never had any problems: I have lived, and still do, a complete life, without limitations. However, we only obtained confirmation of this disease in 2018, when we were sent to the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome and, to be sure of the defective gene, both my son and I did a DNA test ”.

Rare diseases, hope for its future

“ To date, Giovanni Maria is growing well, he is a very cheerful and mischievous child, but every now and then he makes us run up and down the hospitals because of these bleeding spontaneous, especially from gums and nose. The last one happened a few months ago, while we were sleeping: he started throwing up an exaggerated amount of blood ”, continues Marco. “ We thought of intestinal bleeding and we were preparing for the worst: we immediately called the ambulance and in the meantime I administered an anti-haemorrhagic, the only remedy for this pathology which has no cure. The boy arrived at the hospital with a maximum pressure of 34 and was collapsing: it was a mask of blood. Fortunately the haemorrhage was at the level of the capillaries of the nose: Giovanni Maria, throughout the night, had swallowed his blood, and then had rejected it. This time too it went well and, after a couple of hours and a drip, my son was running up and down the pediatric ward ”.

Now Giovanni Maria, a beautiful and very intelligent child, begins to realize that he is different from other children. “ He sees himself full of bruises, especially in his legs and arms, he starts to feel people’s eyes on him and so he covers himself with his little hands to hide. That scene caused us yet another extreme pain, and then I decided to do me to tattoo his own bruises all over his legs, so that he is never ashamed of his outward appearance. I would like to make him understand that he will never be alone and that his father, despite having bruises too, lives happily without having to be ashamed of anything… because in the end I should have had those bruises too, but I was luckier than him ”.

Parents’ appeal