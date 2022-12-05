Home Health Rare diseases, Pasinelli: “Gene therapies exist but not for everyone, so we condemn those who suffer”
Health

Rare diseases, Pasinelli: “Gene therapies exist but not for everyone, so we condemn those who suffer”

by admin
Rare diseases, Pasinelli: “Gene therapies exist but not for everyone, so we condemn those who suffer”

The numbers suggest a sort of “condemnation”. People who live with a rare disease know that it is the small number of cases that make their journey more difficult: these are diseases that are less studied and of reduced social interest. However, if until a few years ago the key element was represented by the absence of therapies, today the scenario has changed, between lights and shadows: for some of these patients the treatments have arrived, but the risk looms that they will soon not be more available.

See also  Health and medicine, Dr. Ghirga: "Good news for ovarian cancer"

You may also like

“A crazy pain, I can’t take it anymore”....

Rheumatology, Anmar: “Ensuring continuity of care for patients”

If you start to see like this it...

The new school center is completed with the...

Gene therapy, where we are: which diseases can...

Why the 2022-2023 flu is affecting young children...

Covid, the symptoms of the two new variants...

From AIDS to Covid it’s time to change...

Here’s why drinking chamomile before going to sleep:...

Streptococcus, how to recognize symptoms in children

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy