The numbers suggest a sort of “condemnation”. People who live with a rare disease know that it is the small number of cases that make their journey more difficult: these are diseases that are less studied and of reduced social interest. However, if until a few years ago the key element was represented by the absence of therapies, today the scenario has changed, between lights and shadows: for some of these patients the treatments have arrived, but the risk looms that they will soon not be more available.