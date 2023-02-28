Rome, February 28. (beraking latest news Salute) – “Together we opened the month of rare diseases on February 1 by launching the #uniamoleforze campaign at the ministry’s headquarters, the first of many initiatives in support of people affected by rare diseases, which culminate with today’s event Our attention to rare diseases, to patients, to their families is constant”. This was underlined by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in the message sent to Uniamo, the Italian Federation of Rare Diseases, for the closing event of the #uniamoleforze campaign, on the occasion of the World Day of Rare Diseases.

“I immediately asked to speed up the installation of the National Committee for Rare Diseases, which took place on January 24th, and to make it immediately operational – recalled Schillaci – On February 21st the committee approved the National Plan for Rare Diseases, an important result and eagerly awaited which rewards the commitment of all those who have contributed.The next commitment, once the process is concluded with the passage to the State-Regions Conference, will be to implement the measures envisaged in the Plan also through adequate resources. Just as there will be no lack – he added – of the commitment to continue every effort to cure rare diseases and to support research and the production of orphan drugs”.

“We care about the needs of over two million rare patients in Italy and their families, and with the always invaluable support of Uniamo, I am sure we will achieve other significant goals”, concluded the minister.