Difficulty concentrating, abdominal pain, dyspnoea, fatigue, “Crises” that occur mainly at night and upon awakening. These are some of the symptoms of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), an ultra-rare chronic disease that affects approximately 1-1.5 people per million inhabitants. In Italy there are about 350 people with PNH. How can we make this disease better known? Through music, at night, just when the EPN is most noticeable. Thus, next September 13 in Bari the notes of the young violinist Eleonora Montagnana will animate the last evening of “Notti Rare – Emozioni, Pensieri, Notes. When rarity meets music ”. The initiative, promoted by the biopharmaceutical company Sobi, started last June, and has already reached Bologna and Bassano del Grappa.

What is Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

PNH is a progressive disease and manifests itself in most cases, in addition to the dark color of the urine, with the typical symptoms of anemia: paleness, fatigue, breathlessness, palpitation, destruction of red blood cells. Patients may also experience abdominal pain and difficulty swallowing. The most serious complication is thrombosis, which is the formation of clots inside the blood vessels and in particular in the veins. In very severe cases there is also an increased risk of kidney damage. The onset is linked to a random, non-hereditary mutation that causes the bone marrow to produce ‘defective’ blood cells. Abnormal red blood cells, in particular, are attacked and destroyed by the complement system (a component of our immune system) in a process known as ‘hemolysis’, resulting in anemia.

A difficult disease

The diagnosis is made through a particular blood test, which can only be performed in specialized blood centers, which makes it possible to recognize the presence of red and white blood cells with abnormal characteristics. This pathology can affect men and women of all ethnicities, origins and ages, and has a significant impact on the lives of these patients, both in the workplace and in the sphere of social relations. In addition to the already disabling symptoms, some patients have to resort to transfusions, with important consequences on daily life.

The treatments

The only cure that can definitively cure the patient is a bone marrow transplant, which however is a very risky procedure, reserved for the most serious cases, and which is not always successful. Thankfully, complement system inhibitors called C5 inhibitors have been available since 2007, which work by preventing intravascular hemolysis, significantly improving the symptoms of the disease. In 2021, another inhibitor of the complement system (the first of the C3 inhibitors) was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which also allows to control the destruction of red blood cells in the spleen and liver. (extra-vascular hemolysis).

Also, there is good news from the research front. “The fine understanding of the pathophysiological mechanisms of the disease, combined with the progress of pharmacological research, has made it possible to obtain targeted therapies: the therapeutic use of monoclonal antibodies capable of inhibiting uncontrolled complement activity has greatly improved the expectation and the quality of life of patients ”, explains Antonio de Vivo, hematologist of the Institute of Hematology” L. & A. Seragnoli “of the University of Bologna. “But the research does not stop: therapies will soon be available that involve the administration of complement inhibitors both intravenously, at longer intervals, and subcutaneously, and in the future also drugs for oral administration”.

Rare nights

“I am happy and proud to be able to take part in an initiative like Notti Rare”, says violinist Eleonora Montagnana. “I hope my music can be useful not only for a social awareness of this ultra rare disease, but also to give a little lightness and a sweet awakening to people with PNH.” For the Bologna event, Eleonora Montagnana performed on the Scalinata del Pincio, one of the most scenic and evocative corners of the city, with her own personal interpretation of the Coldplay song “A sky full of stars“. And the live performances at night, as a reference to the EPN’s characteristic episodic night and morning events, are accompanied by a rich social programming on the artist’s channels – from TikTok, to Instagram to Facebook – which will give users the opportunity to enjoy the performances also from home.