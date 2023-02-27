«The challenge to rare diseases is won starting from the diagnosis. Then there are many areas in which to act, but first of all comes the diagnosis. Today there are therapies that allow you to avoid disability, in some cases it is possible to completely block the pathology and in other cases it is still possible to improve the quality of life. This is why the expansion of newborn screening is essential», says Ilaria Ciancaleoni Bartoli, director of OMaR. Out of 10,000 rare diseases, 80% have a genetic origin: this means that the disease is already present at birth. «Today in Italy, with the expanded metabolic newborn screening that was introduced in 2016 with Law 167, we are looking for 48 pathologies on all newborns. We are second in Europe. A very simple test is enough, to be done to the newborn with a few drops of blood. For all these pathologies there is the possibility of intervening early with a therapy, a diet, in some cases even with gene therapy”. However, the fact is that already today, six years after the entry into force of law 167, thanks to scientific progress, there are at least ten other pathologies that should be included in screening because they have a valid test and effective therapy. For many, pilot screenings have already been carried out in some regions of Italy, but it is only with inclusion in the national panel that it will be possible to guarantee all children born in Italy the same opportunities for diagnosis and treatment. “The law requires that the list of diseases to be included in newborn screening be updated every two years. The Ministry of Health committee worked on it – the panel update was supposed to arrive by June 2021 – but there is still no decree. Every day of delay in the implementation of Law 167 can literally cost the life or health of a child, who could be diagnosed and treated but isn’t,” explains Ciancaleoni Bartoli.

OMaR, with the patronage of the Telethon Foundation, he has just created the “Quaderno SNE 2023”, in which he takes stock of the situation. In addition to Fabry, Gaucher, Pompe diseases, mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), immunodeficiency ADA–SCID and X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X–ALD), which already had all the cards in 2020 rule, PNP–SCID immunodeficiency, other immunodeficiencies detectable by TREC/KREC testing, and adrenogenital syndrome are added. In recent years, on the issue of extended newborn screening, some regions – aware of the value of this measure – have taken action on their own. Sixteen regions have autonomously activated at least one screening program: Puglia is already looking for 10 diseases more than those of the national panel, Abruzzo is looking for 7, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Tuscany are looking for another 5, Trentino 4, Lombardy and Liguria 2, Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Campania and Sicily one. There are also several pilot projects in the start-up phase. The five regions with no active or imminent projects are Emilia Romagna, Umbria, Molise, Calabria and Sardinia. “For Sma or mucopolysaccharidosis type I, which are both fatal, newborn screening and subsequent early, one-shot treatment is so effective that babies then lead an almost normal life. These are two of the pathologies that must urgently enter the panel, as quickly as possible», reiterates Ciancaleoni Bartoli.