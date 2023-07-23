Rat Alarm in Rome: Sanitation Emergency and Risks for Human Health

Title: “Rat Infestation in Rome Prompts Sanitation Emergency: Causes, Risks, and Prevention”

Subtitle: Extreme heat, waste mismanagement, and delayed rodent control contribute to the alarming proliferation of rats in the Italian capital.

Rome, Italy – The city of Rome is currently facing a major sanitation crisis as it becomes overrun by rats. The Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) has sounded the alarm on the escalating issue, highlighting the potential risks to public health. Experts estimate that there are approximately 10 million rats in Rome, equivalent to around 3.5 rats per inhabitant.

The proliferation of rats in Rome can be attributed to various factors. One of the leading causes is the wave of extreme heat, which not only impacts the presence of mosquitoes and ticks but also provides ideal conditions for rats to thrive. Researchers in the United States and Canada have demonstrated that milder temperatures and winters lead to an increase in urban rat populations due to their inability to withstand low temperatures.

Further aggravating the situation is the lack of proper waste management and collection in the city. Administrative issues, such as expired contracts and maintenance delays, have hindered the timely removal of garbage from the streets. As a result, the abundance of waste attracts rats, encouraging their further proliferation.

Additionally, the rodent control efforts in Rome have been stagnant for the past three years. The funds designated for this purpose were redirected to other areas of the budget, leaving the city without a comprehensive rat extermination plan. As a consequence, six companies awarded the tender for rodent control and disinfection have yet to sign the contract.

The consequences of the rat infestation extend beyond mere inconvenience. Rats searching for food and water amidst the dirt and heat have been responsible for unexpected blackouts in the city. Gnawing through approximately 300 meters of optical fiber, these rodents have left certain areas without internet connection or telephone service for several days. Major institutions and hospitals have also been affected, leading to a disruption of essential services.

However, the most pressing concern is the numerous diseases that can be transmitted by rats to humans directly through bites or indirectly through contact with their droppings. Over 40 pathologies, including leptospirosis, bubonic plague, salmonellosis, murine typhus, tularemia, lymphocytic choriomeningitis, and rabies, pose a significant threat to public health.

In light of the current rat infestation, it is crucial to educate the public on how to prevent rat nesting and minimize the risks associated with their presence. Immediate medical attention is advised in the event of a rat bite, as vaccinations and antibiotic treatments may be necessary. To deter rats from homes, maintaining cleanliness and tidiness, properly disposing of trash, sealing food containers, and blocking access points are recommended practices.

Additionally, natural repellents can be used to discourage rats from entering living spaces. Peppermint seedlings at entry points, eucalyptus essential oil-soaked cotton balls in cabinets, rue plants strategically placed, laurel leaves and branches in the kitchen, and leaving baking soda in corners are some effective measures that are safe for children and pets.

Rome urgently needs to address its sanitation emergency. Swift action, including renewing contracts for waste management, implementing a comprehensive rodent control plan, and increasing public awareness and participation, is necessary to restore the city’s hygiene and ensure the well-being of its residents.