news-txt”>

The Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Health, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, carried out checks in the canteens within hospital and health facilities which involved 992 meal preparation points within as many structures, both public and private : 340 presented irregularities, equal to 34%, with 431 criminal and administrative infractions, for a total of 230 thousand euros in fines. Ordered the suspension of the activity or the seizure of 7 kitchen points, inside the hospital canteens and health facilities, due to the presence of humidity, mould, insects and rodent excrement.