Ravenna flood today: Cervia and Lugo flooded, evacuations continue but some can go home

Ravenna, 18 May 2023 – The city and the province woke up today still in flood flood emergency(in Faenza we are thinking of a reception camp) With the’Civil Defense alert due to the risk of flooding of the consortium channel network following the Lamone fracture between Reda and Fossolo. And then order of immediate evacuation to the population and businesses of Villanova di Ravenna, Filetto and Roncalceci affected by possible flooding phenomena.

VIDEO: Pregnant woman rescued from flooded house

As the hours went by, the situation improved, so much so that some inhabitants were able to start returning home. But the situation of the roads is dramatic: rivers and drains still rising, a series of road arteries closed.

Problems at Maria Cecilia Hospital, where the health activity is suspended due to bad weather. The appeal: “Please do not go to the facility”.

A Castel Bolognese there is no drinking water, the mayor Luca Della Godenza writes: “Water distribution in progress in Via Biancanigo after the Bangella roundabout, present yourself with an empty container”. In Faenza, however, the Municipality confirms the potability of the water.

17-05–2023-ravenna flood emergency , bad weather catastrophe , displaced habs at the museum classis a Classe

Notice to evacuees

Those who are unable to go and stay with friends and relatives can go to the reception areas set up at Cinema City Ravenna, via Secondo Bini 7 and at Classis Museum di Classe, via Classense 29, warns the Municipality, adding that buses are being sent to the fractions concerned and recommends limiting travel as much as possible.

The viability throughout the territory is critical: the floods are affecting large stretches of roads. Please do not move unless absolutely necessary. Under no circumstances should you cross the barriers or go to the banks or near the canals, not even on foot or by bicycle.

Here’s who can go home

By mid-morning the situation seems to be improving: in consideration of theslow but progressive lowering of river levels, the Municipality of Ravenna communicates that the inhabitants of the localities of Savio di Ravenna, Castiglione di Ravenna, Mensa, Matellica, Ponte Nuovo, via Galilei and viale Newton can return to the area adjacent to the United Rivers in a northerly direction up to the Lama drainage, via Antica Milizia from the Lama canal to the roundabout for Germania, Borgo Montone and Porto Fuori in the part between via Stradone and via Bonifica on one side and Fiumi Uniti on the other. People who have had their homes damaged or who have particular personal or logistical conditions can remain guests of the hubs. Those who had been transferred to reception centers will be transported to the respective localities by bus. The conditions of the rivers and the consortium network in the rest of the evacuated areas do not currently allow for the adoption of a similar measure: on the contrary, the need to implement further preventive evacuations in the next few hours cannot be ruled out.

Flooding also in Cervia: from the night the water reached the sea area, the salt pans area, Malva Nord. “Many areas of the city are flooded and others are flooding. Many streets in the city have been closed and others are difficult to pass on. People are advised to leave their homes as little as possible so as not to hinder rescue operations”, the Municipality’s message; those who live in the annexed areas must stay on the upper floors. The Civil Protection is managing emergencies with all its might.

The situation in Lugo

In Lugo the water began to flow from the southern part of the plain, on the Via Emilia side, for the flooding of the Senio and Santernowhich flow the first to the west and the second to the east of the city, and has arrived in the historic center.

David Bacchiegadirector of the Benfenati farm in Lugo, launches a heartfelt appeal for his followers three thousand pigs “from puppies to adults weighing 160 kilos” who risk drowning: “We have a meter of water in the stables now and it is rising. The communication roads are under water. We would need a support farm to at least move the little ones and try to save them”. The tone is desperate: “We still have a few hours of autonomy and some electricity, after which we will be underwater”.

Viability: Roads closed

In consideration of the rise in the water levels of the rivers and canals of the secondary network, as regards the state and provincial roads, the bridges on via Trieste (Pala De Andrè area), via Romea, (between the Greece and Great Britain roundabouts, and the new bridge between the Great Britain roundabout, the Myrdal Alva roundabout (turtle roundabout) and via Stradone (between via Antica Milizia and the Germany roundabout) as well as the bridge over the United Rivers at the Myrdal Alva roundabout ( roundabout of the turtles). Via Villanova, from sp 45 to via Viazza di Sotto; via Viazza, from sp 27 to via Macoda; via Ravegnana ss 67 on the Ronco river side in the localities of Coccolia and Durazzanino are also closed, no longer flooded and waiting The sp 3 Ponte della Vecchia, from Dismano to Castiglione was closed; the sp 118 Dismano between Casemurate and Borghetto; the sp 99 via Viazza di Sotto at the roundabout of San Michele; the sp 27 via Cella from via Trova to via Rustica; the sp 53 via Budria. Road closures are being updated. We continue to recommend maximum caution and invite citizens to move only in case of strict necessity. Updates will be provided should further closures become necessary.

Faience in the mud

Faenza, yesterday one of the realities most affected by the flooding of the Lamone, woke up in the mud: it is still in the peak of the emergency. In Corso Garibaldi and Corso Saffi work is being done to free the entrances and cellars from the mud, where the water is still several meters high in some points. The pumps are in action in many places, but numerically they don’t seem sufficient: the list of requests is almost endless.

The search for the missingfor the most part elderly people who lived aloneproceeds slowly also due to difficulties in telephone communications, which were interrupted for a long time. Municipality, law enforcement and first responders are taking action to bring basic necessities to flood victims and other materials, but the supply chain is blocked in multiple places. In the buildings that welcome the displaced there are difficulties in the supply of food: the hope is that the army can bring field kitchens. Some rest homes have welcomed older displaced persons, who have found a more comfortable climate here. The kitchens of residences for the elderly in particular are working on a continuous cycle.

From Ravenna to Rimini 89 pets

Enpa has secured, transferred and welcomed 89 pets from Ravenna to Rimini in the last 24 hours and has opened a channel to respond to the many reports that are coming both with regard to the recovery and evacuation of animals in difficulty in the area. Carla Rocchi, president of Enpa: “We are welcoming the animals of people left homeless and helping to evacuate animals and people from the most affected areas. Furthermore, given the many requests and reports that are arriving at our Sections, we have opened another channel through the email [email protected] where you can contact us in case of need for stalls and animal safety. We are doing and will continue to do everything possible not to leave the population of the areas heavily affected by the flood alone”.

Ferrara ‘adopts’ Faenza

The mayor of Ferrara Alan Fabbri contacted his counterpart in Faenza this morning, Massimo Isola, announcing an initial municipal allocation of 10 thousand euros, which will be made by bank transfer in the next few hours, and the launch of a fundraiser in Ferrara. “Ferrara is there and is doing its part to support the populations hard hit by bad weather – writes Fabbri – We are close to them and we want to demonstrate it concretely, in deeds. As mayor, even in past administrative experiences, I have experienced emergencies, we faced the earthquake and I know the drama that we live in these moments, the immediate needs and the need to keep the attention high on the situation over time “.

Alert in the night

During the night – the fire brigade communicated – several streams were flooded affecting the municipalities of councilwhere firefighters were busy evacuating 40 elderly people from a nursing home, Cotignola, Sant’Agata Sul Santerno, Lugo di Romagna, Cotignola, Faenza and Solarolo.

Numerous evacuations have been carried out in these population centers and many more remain to be carried out. In particular a Faience they have to be evacuated 10 boys from an Institute. Water levels in general are dropping slightly.